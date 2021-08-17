Bears Camp Observations: Jason Peters Added to Shaky Line

The offensive line continued to play with spare parts at several positions and it's preventing any real cohesiveness in the blocking scheme.

The Bears officially signed aged tackle Jason Peters, and until he's ready to go they'll continue to try to block it up with the players who they had on the field for Saturday's win.

This included right guard Alex Bars, who had missed a practice against Miami with a knee injury but still was able to play in the 20-13 Bears win.

Lachavious Simmons continued lining up Monday at right tackle while Elijah Wilkinson was at left tackle. Larry Borom has not yet come off the NFL concussion protocol to compete with Wilkinson. All of this resulted from the inability of rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins to get over a back injury.

Regular starting right guard James Daniels remains sidelined with a groin injury and as each day goes by it's costing the line time to pull things together.

With all of the injuries and lineup changes going on throughout camp on the line, it would seem only two preseason games and then another two weeks before the regular season might not be enough to build a cohesive blocking unit.

"You know, you just have to be ready for that next guy to step in," guard Cody Whitehair said. "That’s why during training camp we get (practice) reps with everyone. I think that helps because we know how hard that is during the season when injuries happen, and stuff like that.

"So I think just, whether it be a team, or whether that be an individual, just getting reps and continue to build that continuity, no matter first group, second group, third group. We’re all working for that same goal. And we all work together in some way.'

Center Sam Mustipher sees a standard the line sets and they all need to play to it.

"Like, are we covering to the football? Are we picking the backs up?" he said. "So no matter who goes in there it's just the next man up mentality. There should be no drop off in play."

Still, time is the key factor.

"And you know building that standard that comes with reps and that comes over time, you know it's not something that just happens in one day," Mustipher said. "You've got to build the conditioning, you've got to build the mental fortitude to understand in a two-minute situation what are your assignments, what are your blocking calls?"

One thing the line doesn't have is an enforcer, a player who polices things. When Kyle Long was with the team, there was no doubt who the player was on that line who filled the role.

"You know, I think we're still searching for that right now as a unit," Mustipher said. "Right now as a unit, we're all trying to be that guy.

"That's the ideal situation, where we're all that guy. I think you saw glimpses of it this weekend. Everybody being around the ball, everybody finishing on their man. We all want to be that guy. We don't wanna pick out one guy."

No country for ...

Mustipher remembers being a grade school student and watching Peters practice.

"So my younger brother grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan," Mustipher said. "So one year my parents, they drove us up to Philadelphia's camp. I can't even remember what the year was but I was able to see him practice. I think I was probably in sixth grade, maybe."

Mustipher said he'll enjoy the chance to learn from someone of Peters' experience.

"A Hall-of-Fame talent," Mustipher said. "As a young offensive linemen, the opportunity to learn from greats is something (where) I'll try to take in everything I can from him and just learn."

Mustipher hazarded a guess about Peters' actual playing reps.

"He's probably taken a million pass sets in his career," he said.

Peters was in seven Pro Bowls and was an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2004.

Nagy said it will probably take a little time before Peters is brought up to speed on the offense, and the Bears have to see what kind of shape Peters is in.

Drops in the bucket

The Bears defense didn't bring out the turnover bucket at Saturday's preseason win over Miami even though they could have used it twice, but they trotted it out twice Monday at a non-padded practice.

Twice cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked off Andy Dalton and Justin Fields was intercepted in 7-on-7 by Teez Tabor. This first interception of Dalton came on the sidelines and Johnson took it back for a TD. The other was in the middle of the field in the end zone.

The Bears rolled the bucket out onto the field for Johnson's first pick and he missed on the dunk, hitting only rim. Jeremiah Attaochu grabbed the rebound and dunked it himself. Tabor also got to dunk after he picked off Fields.

While the quarterbacks were being picked, they also did damage.

Three times Fields found Riley Ridley for nice gains on a variety of routes. Until Monday, Ridley didn't appear to have made strides since last year, but he took advantage of the chance to go after those throws. Fields also found one of his favorite targets, tight end Jesse James, for a big gain near the sidelines and out of bounds.

Special assignments

After watching his group struggle to cover punts and also field them against Miami, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor brought out the JUGS machine for special teams work.

Jordan Lucas was getting work fielding punts using the machine and Dazz Newsome took a few. Newsome was a standout in college but it's possible the Bears have held off on letting him do it because he's still coming off a broken collarbone suffered just over 10 weeks ago.

The coverage problem might be solved when they identify their two punt gunners. Javon Wims has done it, but they're looking at others, as well. Former Bears Cordarrelle Patterson and Sherrick McManis had done it in the past.

Checking back in

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and wide receiver Allen Robinson both missed Saturday's game, Robinson due to a hamstring issue and Goldman as he had just come off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both returned to the practice field Monday and made plays. Robinson ran a perfect deep sideline route and Dalton led him perfectly for a catch, causing plenty of trash talk from the offensive sideline. Goldman broke in on pass rush and had Dalton for what would have been a sack in a game but quarterbacks can't be hit.

