SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Frayed Nerves at Halas Hall Over Latest COVID-19 Case

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will have starting right guard Germain Ifedi available to block Sunday after he was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and their line can use the relief after all the injuries.

The entire team can use a little relief, in fact.

It's been nothing but an emotional roller coaster since the announcement early in the week about Ifedi and lineman Jason Spriggs going on Reserve/COVID-19, then the cancellation of practice Thursday due to a positive test by center Cody Whitehair and finally a return Friday to practice.

"It's certainly been different, that's for sure," tight end Jimmy Graham said. "But it's almost a new normal of there never being a normal week.

"It's kind of been like that since the beginning of this offseason, since the beginning of training camp. Week by week you just never know where you're going to get thrown, and whoever can adapt and whoever can limit some of this exposure is going to have an opportunity of getting into the playoffs."

The Bears were sent home Thursday before practice, had group meetings via Zoom which they would have done anyway because the team was already on an elevated status of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Then they awaited word on further tests of players.

It all led to frayed nerves, especially because it was Whitehair who had a positive test.

"Personally speaking for myself and people that I talked to, yeah, people kind of begin to get nervous," safety Tashaun Gipson said. "There's another person. You know a leader on the team, a guy who a lot of people have interaction with in Cody.

"So, you know, naturally a lot of people kind of were on the fence. But again I think that's just a testament, you know, how Cody was. He had on the mask, he made sure that he had everything going on to make sure that he protected himself even though I don't think he knew he had it. But he's a pro's pro. So when I say wear your mask and do the things that's necessary to keep the team safe he's a guy who'll do it."

Khalil Mack credited Matt Nagy's leadership as being a key to getting the team through the uncertainty.

"The same thing I’ve been on: Nagy is a hell of a guy," Mack said. "He understands the responsibility that we all have to keep each other safe and we have to keep our families safe as well."

BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Key Matchup Problems Titans Present for Bears

Three key matchups could plague the Chicago Bears in a game Sunday against Tennessee when they're facing one of the league's higher scoring offenses.

Gene Chamberlain

Top 10 Players in Chicago Bears History

As one of the original franchises in the NFL, the Bears have a rich history with many great players. Chicago boasts 30 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an NFL record.

Timothy Ryan

Derrick Henry's Power Game Challenges Bears Defense

The Chicago Bears have struggled in many games at stopping the run and now they get to go against the runaway train known as Derrick Henry, who is averaging 110 yards a game for the Tennessee Titans.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn's Rough First Half Leads to Questions

The Chicago Bears haven't had the first-half sack or pressure production numbers anticipated when he signed with the team for five years and $70 million.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Clearance from NFL to Practice Again

There will be football practice at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears on Friday after the NFL was satisfied further testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing turned up no more danger.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Play Waiting Game on COVID-19 Cases

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday afternoon a positive COVID-19 test caused the team to cancel practice and they're waiting until Thursday night to hear from the league whether they are allowed to practice on Friday in preparation for Sunday's game at Nashville against the Titans.

Gene Chamberlain

Hot Seat for Nick Foles? Right, and Tyler Bray Will Play?

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2916164-5-nfl-quarterbacks-on-the-hot-seat-at-midseason

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Facing Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

With Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, center Cody Whitehair tested positive and the Chicago Bears sent everyone home while locking down Halas Hall.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Looking at QBs with Mitchell Trubisky Hurt

Quarterback Tyler Bray could be the backup this week to Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears are looking at other quarterbacks just in case as they get ready to face the Tennesee Titans.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Titans

Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and the Chicago Bears defensive front will be under pressure to stop Derrick Henry but two individual matchups the two defensive stars face can allow them opportunities to prevent real damage from being done.

Gene Chamberlain