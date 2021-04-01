Report: Bears the Lone Dissenting Team on Expanded Schedule

Team board chairman George McCaskey was the only dissenter on the 17-game schedule according to an ESPN re

George McCaskey continues to hold the best interest of players with high regard.

At least this is the trend he's shown all through a pandemic offseason and regular season, and it seems to be the case now even with plenty of cash available simply for the taking.

According to a report by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, the Bears board chairman was the only NFL owner to vote against expanding the schedule from 16 to 17 games. Wickersham cited four sources who were on the videoconference of owners, but no reason was given for McCaskey's vote.

McCaskey has always been one of the more conscientious owers, but now he's apparently a conscientious objector.

McCaskey has been extremely supportive of players and the community throughout the pandemic and also very much aware of the racial unrest which occurred last summer and in past years. The team canceled practices and meetings at times over social issues last year.

Coaches and ownership gave players a forum to speak out after the George Floyd killing and have supported initiatives aimed at ending the violence going on almost daily in Chicago. They raised over $800,000 in 2018 for social justice causes and again in 2019 and 2020 spearheaded this drive.

McCaskey has been anything but a hard-line capitalist. The Bears even avoided raising ticket prices this year after they took losses last year without fans at games.

So it only makes sense McCaskey would oppose a vote which can help to put unnecessary stress on players' bodies.

Some NFL players took to social media and complained about the league's decision to add the 17th game and push the Super Back to Feb. 13.

"Sh-t dumb ... as hell," Saints running back Alvin Kamara tweeted after the vote.

However, not only did the players actually certify the schedule expansion but the union also put out a statement saying of extra games:

"Since players share the revenue that is brought into the NFL, more money for the NFL means more money for the players as well. The new CBA also increases the players' revenue share as part of the negotiated media kicker, which comes into effect when we play 17 regular season games. ..."

The extra game means the Bears must play a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The other NFC North games are the Packers at the Chiefs, the Lions at Denver and the Vikings at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The added game is viewed by some as a stop off on the way to an 18-game schedule, but this can't be done until 2031 unless there is a complete revision made to the CBA.

While the schedule is longer, one of the exhibition games has been eliminated under the new format and there are now three, but veteran players rarely play in more than one of the preseason games anyway.

