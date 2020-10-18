Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers | Week 6 Inactives
Gene Chamberlain
Chicago Bears (4-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-2)
Kickoff: Sunday, noon, central time, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Eli Apple being inactive is somewhat of a surprise for the Panthers, although he was injured. it further depletes a defense already hit hard up front with injuries this week. Also, Sherrick McManis being active this week after suffering from a hamstring injury the last two games is a big asset for the Bears on special teams.
Inactives
Bears
- DB Duke Shelley
- S Deon Bush
- OL Arlington Hambright
- WR Riley Ridley
- OLB Trevis Gipson
Panthers
- QB Will Grier
- WR Curtis Samuel
- CB Eli Apple
- G Dennis Daley
- DT Woodrow Hamilton