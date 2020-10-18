SI.com
Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers | Week 6 Inactives

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears (4-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, central time, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Eli Apple being inactive is somewhat of a surprise for the Panthers, although he was injured. it further depletes a defense already hit hard up front with injuries this week. Also, Sherrick McManis being active this week after suffering from a hamstring injury the last two games is a big asset for the Bears on special teams.

Inactives

Bears

  • DB Duke Shelley
  • S Deon Bush
  • OL Arlington Hambright
  • WR Riley Ridley
  • OLB Trevis Gipson

Panthers

  • QB Will Grier
  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • CB Eli Apple
  • G Dennis Daley
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton
