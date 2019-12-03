Bear
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Seattle Helps Bears Out in Wild-Card Pursuit

Gene Chamberlain

The Seattle Seahawks helped out the Bears' remote playoff chances with Monday night's 34-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

By dealing Minnesota its fourth loss, it means the Bears cannot be eliminated in the wild-card chase if they lose Thursday to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings are 8-4, and the 6-6 Bears could now be no more than three games behind Minnesota in the wild-card chase with three games remaining.

Now two games behind the Vikings, the Bears also have a victory toward the tiebreaker in their back pockets courtesy of a 16-6 win over Minnesota earlier this year. They also have a better record in the division than Minnesota. The Bears are 3-1 in the NFC North while the Vikings are 1-2.

The schedule still heavily favors the Vikings, and they aren't even the Bears' only problem in the wild-card chase.

The Bears are a game behind the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) and the Rams own the tiebreaker on the Bears courtesy of a 17-7 victory when the two played in November. But the Rams do have games remaining against Dallas, Seattle and San Francisco.

Minnesota still plays a road game with the Los Angeles Chargers, and home games with the Packers, Lions and then Bears to close the season.

The most unlikely scenario in all Bears playoff shots is actually their own ability to win all four of their remaining games with the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs and Vikings.

None of this concerns the Bears, at least the players. They've only been talking about only the game ahead since suffering the sixth loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We were not focused about what's coming up the last three games of the year, positioning ourselves with a better record last year, and we're not focused on trying to make the playoffs right now," coach Matt Nagy said. "That's not where we're at. We're focused on Dallas. Because if nothing happens with Dallas, then we got to reset again for the following week and see what the deal is.

"That's what we've talked about. It's reset. We're in reset mode. We're not happy about what's happened the last three or four weeks. It's important to do everything we can to go 1-0 at Soldier Field on Thursday night."

The key to all of this is for the Bears to be within one game of the Vikings heading into the season finale since they play the Vikings then.  And they also would need the Rams to have at least the same number of losses or more defeats heading into the final game.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Gene Chamberlain

Leonard Floyd won the Sweeping the Shed award this week but Jason Lieser (rightly) questions what…

0

Mitchell Trubisky Shows Evidence of Making Strides

Gene Chamberlain
0

Three wins in four games and a more confident approach are making it apparent to the Bears that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is on the right path heading into the final quarter of the season.

Running Game Threat the Necessary Key for Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain
0

The Bears averaged 77 yards rushing over the last four games and the run threat has helped to legitimize the threat of Mitchell Trubisky's passing.

Amukamara Injury Adds to Bears Matchup Troubles with Dallas

Gene Chamberlain
0

It's rare when the Bears defense faces a matchup problem but the Dallas Cowboys can cause plenty of those and it could be even worse with cornerback Prince Amukamara slowed by a hamstring injury.

Gene Chamberlain

NBC Sports Chicago's Cam Ellis suggests the Bears use four-receiver sets more to ignite their…

0

More Patient Akiem Hicks Zeroes in on Return from IR

Gene Chamberlain
0

Akiem Hicks' elbow is almost completely ready for his return from injured reserve and the Chicago Bears hope to have him in the lineup Dec. 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Gene Chamberlain

Trib's Brad Biggs says the ceiling and floor are both better on the future for Jesper Horsted than…

0

Bears Singing the IR Blues

Gene Chamberlain
0

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Akiem Hicks' return is not contingent on anything beyond his dislocated elbow healing. Even if the Bears are eliminated, they'd bring Hicks off IR if healthy.

Gene Chamberlain

Mark Potash questions whether the Bears offensive line turned a corner or just beat up on a weak,…

0

Bears Put Adam Shaheen, Sherrick McManis on IR

Gene Chamberlain
0

Bears 2017 second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen has just 26 receptions in three seasons and finished this year on injured reserve with a foot injury.