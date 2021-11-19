Bears Placing Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Khalil Mack Goes on IR with Danny Trevathan

    A foot injury caused the Bears to put Khalil Mack on IR according to an NFL Network Report, while a knee injury has landed  Danny Trevathan right back where he was to start the season, on injured reserve.
    The handwriting was on the wall for Khalil Mack.

    The Bears are placing their star pass rusher on injured reserve, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The decision was made after they signed edge rusher Bruce Irvin to their practice squad and promoted edge rusher Cassius Marsh to fill the roster spot of Danny Trevathan, who has been placed on injured reserve.

    Mack hasn't played since Oct. 24 against Tampa Bay or practiced since Oct. 22.

    Trevathan started the season on injured reserve with the knee injury and returned for the Oct. 10 win over the Raiders. The 31-year-old veteran will be replaced by Alec OgleGTtree, who started when Trevathan was injured and then also started every game after Trevathan returned except for the loss on Nov. 8 to Pittsburgh.

    Trevathan's future in Chicago is uncertain as he has a contract which runs through 2022 but the team could realize $3.5 million in cap savings by cutting him next year with a post-June 1 designation.

    Trevathan made 19 tackles, one for loss this season. Ogletree is second on the team behind Roquan Smith with 41 tackles, two for loss, and has three pass defenses.

    When making the move, the Bears replaced Ogletree on the 53-man roster by elevating edge rusher Cassius Marsh from the practice squad. Marsh had a sack against his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after being flexed to the 53-man roster two weeks ago for his first game.

    Irvin hasn't played since the second week of 2020. The former Raiders, Seahawks and Panthers pass rusher suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season.

