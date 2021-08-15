Bears First-Team Offense Needs Plenty of Work

Andy Dalton expects first-team offense to get more work when Bears host Buffalo after working only six plays against Miami

They're evaluating film at Halas Hall of the first-team Bears offense.

It's a short film.

Andy Dalton went on the field with most of the starters for six plays and a penalty.

"We stalled early, that was tough," Dalton said.

Two series were planned—efficiency was not.

"Second drive we had up there, we got the first down, had the penalty that kind of set us back," Dalton said. "No, it would have been nice to kind of get into a little bit more of a rhythm. But it's preseason, preseason (game) one.

"Got a couple more to go. Big thing is to be ready for (regular season) Week 1."

Dalton threw only four times and one of the passes was a short, crisp pass over the middle against zone coverage to Rodney Adams, and he turned it into a 15-yard gain but not enough for a first down.

An Alex Bars holding penalty on the down before, when Damien Williams ran for 11 yards, set the Bears back before Adams' catch.

The only other Dalton completion was a 3-yarder to tight end Cole Kmet, and for some reason he tried to vault over tackler Benardrick McKinney. He failed woefully.

"Offensive line, zero sacks, got the running game going a little bit," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

The running game they got going was much like the passing game. It came after Dalton and the first team left and with backup blockers trying to open paths for Khalil Herbert or Artavis Pierce.

"I think that's been an emphasis from everybody here, wondering what's going to happen there (on the line), and I thought they did a great job," Nagy said. "It still doesn't mean anything but at the same point in time it allows us to know they did a great job of not letting those quarterbacks get hit and get the running game going.

"I thought the penalties, we had a lot of penalties in that first half. And the discipline stuff where we start giving (away) first downs or offensively moving backwards; that, we can't have. We want to make sure these guys learn from that."

They'll get to take their real shot at moving the ball as a first-team offense with Dalton at quarterback Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo.

As well as Justin Fields might have played, the plan doesn't change to get Andy Dalton more work against the Bills.

"Uh, that's the normal progression," Dalton said. "Usually the first one (starters) get a couple series, if any at all. You usually play a little bit more in the second one."

The first-team offense didn't have wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was held out with hamstring tightness. Darnell Mooney played briefly.

Nagy acknowledged Dalton's rhythm in the passing game with receivers needs to get sharper.

"Yeah, they do, and we have some timing that we're continuing to work on but again, like A-Rob is not out there," Nagy said. "You've got Marquise Goodwin (foot) is not out there.

"You have a couple guys on the offensive line that aren't out there."

David Montgomery was begging Nagy for more playing time and carries, as usual, but had only one carry. He could get a few more next week.

"But I think more so than anything, like I said a few days ago, we know what Andy can do when things are completely normal in a real game," Nagy said. "We know what he can do at quarterback.

"We've got to get to the point to see what Justin can do and the only way we can do that by getting him reps in preseason to evaluate."

It sounds as if Fields will get snaps after Dalton against Buffalo, and then possibly a good dose at Tennessee in the final preseason game when the first-team offense probably won't play much, if at all.

