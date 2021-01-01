Bears Plan to Keep Rams-Cardinals Score Under Wraps

Soldier Field will not have flash the out-of-town scores during the Bears-Packers game if Matt Nagy has his wishes.

The Bears will play the Packers focused only on their game Sunday at Soldier Field. Coach Matt Nagy wants the scoreboards shut down with out-of-town scores for the regular-season finale to keep thoughts from straying to the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game.

The Bears would make the playoffs with a Cardinals loss to the injury-riddled Rams, but Nagy wants his team focusing on their own game because they make the playoffs regardless of the Rams-Cardinals game simply by beating Green Bay.

The Indianapolis Colts are in a similar situation, with their playoff bid involving outcomes elsewhere, and coach Frank Reich has said they won't show the scores in the stadium.

"Yeah, I think that's probably the direction we'll go, as well," Nagy said. "We gotta worry about us and we gotta make sure that we do everything we can to win this game. We'll discuss that, go through all that but if I had to lean one way or the other I'm sure that most of us would want it that way and I think that's the right thing to do."

The Rams need to beat the Cardinals because if they lost and the Bears won, then the Bears and Cardinals are both wild-card teams and L.A. stays home for the playoffs.

L.A. will play the game without quarterback Jared Goff, running back Darrell Henderson and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Goff and Henderson are injured and Kupp was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arizona had an injury question with its own quarterback, Kyler Murray, due to a leg injury. Murray said the injury is not severe enough to prevent him from playing.

In Goff's place is John Wolford, a former AAF quarterback who has never played in an NFL game.

