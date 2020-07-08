BearDigest
No One's Playing Favorites in This Bears QB Battle

Gene Chamberlain

It's not a presidential campaign where popularity means everything.

It's not a battle for the hearts and minds of the people.

It's a quarterback battle, and Bears players have kept it all in perspective while proving they can be as diplomatic as anyone even if they do play favorites.

Numerous Bears have been involved in offseason passing drills with Mitchell Trubisky and they've played alongside him for two or even three years, but when it comes to balancing out their personal feelings and professional, these guys are all white shirt and black collar. They play no favorites.

"Growing up, with my twin brother, we always competed in everything," running back Tarik Cohen said. "So I feel like it's just two brothers on a team just competing for one spot.

"So they're just going to have to get at it."

Allen Robinson knew where to deflect the questions about allegiances. He pointed it right at coach Matt Nagy and staff.

"To be quite honest, I think that I feel confident regardless," Robinson said. "I think it's on the staff on what they want to see. Because it doesn't really come down to me, as Allen Robinson. You know, it's a person who has to lead a whole group of men. That has to lead the offense, has to lead the team. I'm just a piece to the puzzle.

"For me, it's going to be a fun training camp. I'm really looking forward to training camp. It's something that will propel our team in a very good direction as far as competition, as far as winning and everything like that. For me, personally, as a player, for those guys to just go out there and compete, is enough for me."

Running back David Montgomery has also been in on those Trubisky passing drills and tiptoed through the minefield better than he did through opposing defenses last year.

"For me, I'm a pretty neutral person as far as just being that I work hard and accepting every teammate that I have," Montgomery said. "And Mitch is an amazing guy, an amazing human being and an amazing quarterback, as well as Nick Foles.

"I just know Mitch more now because I haven't been in an offense for an entire year with Nick. But they are both great guys, great human beings and I'm excited to see what happens with those two guys. But I'm sure iron sharpens iron. They'll make each other better."

Whether Trubisky is everyone's friend and past leader means little, it seems.

"Nick, I feel like he's been great," Cohen said. "He's been with Nagy before, he knows the offense a little bit, and he's not afraid to speak up and already put himself in that role of being a quarterback, and already building bonds with everyone on the team."

