Playoffs? Picture Turns Even Bleaker After Bears Loss

As painful and destructive as Sunday's Bears collapse in the fourth quarter seemed, it only slightly damaged their playoff chances.

Their play on the field has been the real factor keeping them from the playoffs.

The Bears could have moved into a tie for a playoff spot by winning, but simply complicated the entire race more with their embarrassing loss. They let the Detroit Lions back into it at 5-7 and Washington has moved up to the picture, as well, with its upset of Pittsburgh.

The Bears actually can still put themselves in a solid position to make the playoffs if they turn it around immediately and win out. Even an 8-8 record might give them a shot, depending on who they finish tied with at the end.

Whether all of this is desireable might depend on a person's viewpoint, like if they think it's worthwhile winning and having a worse draft pick and/or keeping the current coaching staff and GM in place.

The truth is teams that lose like the Bears did Sunday probably have no right to think about a playoff berth and lack the ingredients to make it anyway, but mathematics says they can still do it.

The Cardinals and Vikings remain the great Bears obstacles, with Minnesota now a full game up and possessing a tiebreaker. But the Bears would have to beat Minnesota in two weeks, anyway, and the Vikings have a Dec. 25 game with the Saints and one with the Bucs this week looming.

The Cardinals have lost three straight and have a stern test with a resurgent Giants team up this week on the road, then back-to-back tougher games against the 49ers and Rams to finish.

It's can all still be there for the taking for the Bears, if they simply take it.

Wild Card Chase

Top 2 Finishers Make Playoffs

Buccaneers (7-5)

Dec. 13 Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 20 at Falcons (4-8)

Dec. 26 at Lions (5-7)

Jan. 3 Falcons (4-8)

Cardinals (6-6)

Dec. 13 at Giants (5-7)

Dec. 20 Eagles (3-8-1)

Dec. 26 49ers (5-7)

Jan. 3 at Rams (8-4)

Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 13 at Buccaneers (7-5)

Dec. 20 Bears (5-7)

Dec. 25 at Saints (10-2)

Jan. 3 at Lions (4-7)

Bears (5-7)

Dec. 13 Texans (4-8)

Dec. 20 at Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 27 at Jaguars (1-11)

Jan. 3 Packers (9-3)

49ers (5-7)

Dec. 13 Washington (5-7)

Dec. 20 at Cowboys (3-9)

Dec. 26 at Cardinals (6-6)

Jan. 3 Seahawks (8-4)

Washington (5-7)

Dec. 13 at 49ers (5-7)

Dec. 20 Seahawks (8-4)

Dec. 27 Panthers (4-8)

Jan. 3 at Eagles (3-8-1)

Lions (5-7)

Dec. 13 Packers (9-3)

Dec. 20 at Titans (8-4)

Dec. 26 Buccaneers (7-5)

Jan. 3 Vikings (6-6)

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven