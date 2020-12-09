SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Playoffs? Picture Turns Even Bleaker After Bears Loss

Gene Chamberlain

As painful and destructive as Sunday's Bears collapse in the fourth quarter seemed, it only slightly damaged their playoff chances.

Their play on the field has been the real factor keeping them from the playoffs.

The Bears could have moved into a tie for a playoff spot by winning, but simply complicated the entire race more with their embarrassing loss. They let the Detroit Lions back into it at 5-7 and Washington has moved up to the picture, as well, with its upset of Pittsburgh.

The Bears actually can still put themselves in a solid position to make the playoffs if they turn it around immediately and win out. Even an 8-8 record might give them a shot, depending on who they finish tied with at the end.  

Whether all of this is desireable might depend on a person's viewpoint, like if they think it's worthwhile winning and having a worse draft pick and/or keeping the current coaching staff and GM in place.

The truth is teams that lose like the Bears did Sunday probably have no right to think about a playoff berth and lack the ingredients to make it anyway, but mathematics says they can still do it.

The Cardinals and Vikings remain the great Bears obstacles, with Minnesota now a full game up and possessing a tiebreaker. But the Bears would have to beat Minnesota in two weeks, anyway, and the Vikings have a Dec. 25 game with the Saints and one with the Bucs this week looming. 

The Cardinals have lost three straight and have a stern test with a resurgent Giants team up this week on the road, then back-to-back tougher games against the 49ers and Rams to finish.

It's can all still be there for the taking for the Bears, if they simply take it.

Wild Card Chase

Top 2 Finishers Make Playoffs

Buccaneers (7-5)

Dec. 13 Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 20 at Falcons (4-8)

Dec. 26 at Lions (5-7)

Jan. 3 Falcons (4-8)

Cardinals (6-6)

Dec. 13 at Giants (5-7)

Dec. 20 Eagles (3-8-1)

Dec. 26 49ers (5-7)

Jan. 3 at Rams (8-4)

Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 13 at Buccaneers (7-5)

Dec. 20 Bears (5-7)

Dec. 25 at Saints (10-2)

Jan. 3 at Lions (4-7)

Bears (5-7)

Dec. 13 Texans (4-8)

Dec. 20 at Vikings (6-6)

Dec. 27 at Jaguars (1-11)

Jan. 3 Packers (9-3)

49ers (5-7)

Dec. 13 Washington (5-7)

Dec. 20 at Cowboys (3-9)

Dec. 26 at Cardinals (6-6)

Jan. 3 Seahawks (8-4)

Washington (5-7)

Dec. 13 at 49ers (5-7)

Dec. 20 Seahawks (8-4)

Dec. 27 Panthers (4-8)

Jan. 3 at Eagles (3-8-1)

Lions (5-7)

Dec. 13 Packers (9-3)

Dec. 20 at Titans (8-4)

Dec. 26 Buccaneers (7-5)

Jan. 3 Vikings (6-6)

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Nagy Believes He Has Management's Support

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy perceives as an open, honest relationship with the McCaskey family has led him to believe he has their support, although he admits there have been no discussions on the future.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Tomsey14

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Dood

COVID-19 Panic by NFL Would Make No Sense

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/12/08/business-of-football-ravens-playing-through-covid-inflection-point

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Plenty of Blame to Share for Bears on Both Sides of the Ball

Offense and defensive alike contributed to this team effort in a 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions as the Bears failed to take advantage of Arizona's loss in the wild-card chase.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Young Bears Who Need to Start to See Action

Several Bears reserves have sat by and watched veterans struggle and it's close to time for the team to start to look at the future by seeing what these younger players can contribute.

Gene Chamberlain

Four Matchup Edges Bears Have on the Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't had the support he has often had in the past and the Chicago Bears need to take advantage of four particular matchup edges to halt their six-game losing streak.

Gene Chamberlain

Chuck Pagano's Defense Unwilling to Take Drastic Steps

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has been unwilling to do what's necessary by blitzing to halt a deteriorating situation on the field.

Gene Chamberlain

Anatomy of Bears Collapse: They Did the Impossible

The collapse by the Chicago Bears in Sunday's game put a capper on their six-game losing streak as they appear to have outdone themselves for finding new and unique paths to defeat.

Gene Chamberlain

Why the Bears Shouldn't Hire Pat Fitzgerald

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/why-northwesterns-pat-fitzgerald-doesnt-make-sense-bears

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Strides from Cole Kmet Minus the Receptions

It's not receptions but how well Cole Kmet is progressing within the plan designed for his development that makes the Chicago Bears say they're pleased with what they see.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy