Bears Punt on Making Key Offensive Decisions

Despite previous talk about knowing Wednesday who would call plays or play quarterback in Sunday's game against Detroit, Bears coach Matt Nagy had nothing to say about the matters.

After all the talk of changing quarterbacks and possibly play callers Monday and Tuesday at Halas Hall, the Bears went back to doing something they tend to do a lot on the playing field.

They punted.

There is no decision at quarterback and they will practice on in preparation for the Detroit Lions game on Sunday without revealing who calls the plays in the game.

This came after coach Matt Nagy had said on Monday that there would be more known on Wednesday about these situations.

He did say the quarterback depth chart has not changed and a starter is going to be based entirely on health. If Andy Dalton is healthy enough, he'll start. If not, then it will be backup Justin Fields. If neither can go it's Nick Foles.

The last scenario appears unlikely after the way they were practicing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Fields went through a full practice despite his right thumb injury while Dalton was able to practice on a limited basis despite a bone bruise to his knee. Fields did have what amounted to a brace on the injury but it didn't seem to affect his throwing.

"Starter will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture moving forward here," Nagy said. "We'll know more and we'll clear that up."

Fields completed only 6 of 20 for 68 yards in his debut, but was hounded into nine sacks, and Bears pass blocking was lacking all across the line. Also, the game plan appeared to be not to help out linemen with blocking from backs or tight ends, so Fields was often left in a bad situation with blitzers coming and nowhere to throw.

"That one was a rough one, and I put that on me," Nagy said. "That’s on me for why that went that way. I’ve got to learn from that, and we’ve got to learn from that. I think we have some answers, which is good."

The play-calling issue cropped up because Nagy handed over play-calling duties last year to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor at a point in the season when the team had issues moving the ball. On Sunday, they had 1 net passing yard and their 47 net yards of offense was the second fewest in franchise history.

"So, what we've done is we've, I think probably the best part of the last 48 to 72 hours is, we've had some amazing, healthy conversations between coaches and coaches, between coaches and players, players and players, players and coaches," Nagy said. "That's what I appreciate most and so without getting into specifics of what we're gonna do and how we're gonna do it with - not just that stuff but other topics–I’m gonna keep that internal. And I think that's the best part right now for us."

Nagy tried to keep the play calling and QB play on an up beat despite fan criticism and calls for his job after the previous week's game plan. The more he talked, the more he sounded almost as if he'd decided to keep the play-calling duties, but this was never made clear.

"I am not about anything but trying to do what is best for the Bears at anything, you know what I mean?" Nagy said. "I'd be sitting here lying to y'all if I said it's been easy. Darn right it has not been easy, it's been hard. But when I signed up for this job I knew there was going to be times that I go through this kind of stuff and now I'm getting tested to see where I'm at with this.

"And I know in the core of who I am, and I know in the core of who are players are and I know what we're about and when you see the people that come to bat for you behind the scenes, that's to me what gets you through this kind of stuff. And so, again, that's what gets you going."

Last year Nagy gave up play calling heading into the ninth game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears lost three straight games Lazor called plays, then won three straight against weaker defenses with Houston, Jacksonville and Minnesota.

"That said whatever is best for this team is what we're going to do it," Nagy said. "And every year is probably a little bit different with how you do it."

