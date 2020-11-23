SI.com
Eddie Jackson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Gene Chamberlain

Just when the Bears got past their COVID-19 problems, they've resurfaced again at the worst possible moment.

The Bears are going to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers a week after he lost a game and they may not have safety Eddie Jackson available because he's gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears do not say whether Jackson has a positive test or has to be quarantined for being around those who have the illness, and if it's a case of a false positive he could be back before they end their practice week.

Otherwise, they'd be without their former All-Pro safety for the first time since the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson missed that one with an ankle injury.

Going up against Rodgers is never an easy matter for the Bears. Actually, it hasn't been easy going against the Packers for quite a long time. They've lost 19 of their last 23 games with Green Bay.

Doing it without their leader in the secondary will likely make it all the more difficult.

Jackson hasn't had the impact plays in terms of interceptions this season, although he has a defensive touchdown on a fumble return and has made two forced fumbles.

Without Jackson the Bears would turn to Deon Bush, who hasn't started a game since the playoff loss to Philadelphia in 2018 after Jackson suffered an ankle injury with two games remaining in the regular season. Bush made his first career interception this season in a dime coverage package. He also has a pass defense and five total tackles.

This might also provide a chance for DeAndre Houston-Carson to play more. He had clinched the win over Carolina with an interception late and then also sealed up the win over Tampa Bay by defending a pass from Tom Brady to Cameron Brate on fourth down.

Jackson might not be their only defensive absence with the Packers because Akiem Hicks has a hamstring injury suffered in the loss to Minnesota.

