Injured Reserve Player Michael Joseph Goes on COVID-19 List

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears have another player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, although it's not a player currently active at practices or in games.

Defensive back Michael Joseph was placed Saturday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The former University of Dubuque player already had been on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

The extent of content he's had with players currently on the active roster isn't known but he still would have been at Halas Hall as part of a rehab program due to injuries.

Joseph, who is from west suburban Oswego, went on IR two weeks before the regular season began and prior to final roster cuts.

Joseph was on the practice squad the last two seasons but made it up to the 53-man roster in the final two weeks after Danny Trevathan officially went on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

The COVID 19 announcement came after the Bears announced earlier in the week practice squad tackle Badara Traore had been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after almost two weeks on it, and that offensive line coach Juan Castillo no longer was under a self-quarantine following contact with someone who had tested positive with the illness.

In all, the Bears have had five players go onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The other three are nose tackle John Jenkins, running back Artavis Pierce and former Bears tight end Eric Saubert.

Nagy stressed Saturday before the team left for Los Angeles how there has been no letup in the way the team tests each day and follows protocol.

"Our coaches and players and everybody in the building has stayed consistent with the rule," Nagy said. "They always have their mask on, and even if we’re being annoying with it, just be annoying and wear your mask."

