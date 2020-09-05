This one will take some explaining.

The Bears have left themselves open to critics from all across the sports spectrum by naming Mitchell Trubisky to start at quarterback over Nick Foles.

It took only seconds after the report by ESPN that Trubisky was the winner before social media flooding began.

The Bears begin to make their explanation after Sunday's practice, around noon. It might take more than a few press conferences and a few victories by Trubisky to get their point across., based on the immediate outcry .

They spent a fourth-round draft pick for Foles, restructured his contract but the money still wasn't exactly backup cash at a total cap hit of $24 million over three years.

And then they retained as starting quarterback someone ranked well below the top 32 NFL quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus and NFL analyst Chris Sims.

Bears coach Matt Nagy offered up several potential reasons in the week prior to the decision, including the fact he had called plays for Trubisky in the past but not for Foles. Trubisky thought he had improved enough to deserve it and coaches have done nothing but agree with him throughout training camp. Even Foles came up with a few reasons why he was finding it difficult.

Foles' explanation looks like the best one. After the last scrimmage he offered up the thought about how he felt the process was so "expedited." This wasn't a slam on the Bears or the process, but putting the blame on COVID-19.

You have to wonder where this battle would have gone had Foles been able to step in the field in May with his new team and begin working the offense against pass coverage, if he'd been able to go through organized team activities over the course of three weeks and then a more intense three-day minicamp. It seems highly unlikely this same decision would have resulted had Foles even been able to report for training camp with rookies on July 23 and then started working the offense against the defense on July 28 when veterans reported.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed Foles only from Aug. 12 on to throw passes. When he started, they were "throwing on air," as coaches like to call throwing a pass to a receiver with no one defending. It wasn't until Aug. 14 that Foles could throw to some receivers against defenders and Aug. 17 when they did it wearing pads.

Starting from Aug. 12 on, Foles had 17 practices in a Bears offense which Mitchell Trubisky had been running for two years-plus. Foles hadn't thrown to a teammate until practices started, while Trubisky was occasionally working away from Halas Hall on routes with his receivers in the offseason.

When they finally started those 17 practices, Foles had one canceled by the players' decision to not practice amid the Kenosha social injustice situation. Another day went from a morning practice to an afternoon walk-through due to nine false positive COVID-19 tests.

So in essence, Foles had 15 practices and the offseason of classroom work via Zoom meetings in the offense. Zoom meeting work is all fine and dandy, but really learning the offense comes with meetings and then reinforcement on the field. He obviously didn't have this.

Sure, Foles was coming into a system like he'd run before, but the differences are beyond subtle from what the Eagles run and what Andy Reid ran with the Chiefs when Foles was there. Foles indicated several times that the terminology had to be learned and it wasn't easy.

The Bears will offer up Trubisky's supposed improvement as a key factor but until they have seen Trubisky trying to run the offense during actual game conditions and not against a controlled rush in scrimmage, they really won't know if he can withstand the pressure of making snap reads and judgments better than he has in the past.

Nagy may even downplay the time element situation for Foles, but this is the most important factor in this entire process.

Otherwise, we'd be left to assume Trubisky has improved so much that he's better than a Super Bowl MVP who is still only 31 years old.

Even the most ardent Trubisky supporters couldn't believe their guy would win such a battle unless the fateful hand of COVID-19 intervened.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven