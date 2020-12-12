The Chicago Bears face a choice in the final quarter of their 2020 season.

The Bears (5-7) need to decide Sunday at Soldier Field against the Houston Texans (4-8) whether enough is enough. They need to indicate they've reached their limit for losing at six straight defeats.

"Is there a frustration in the fact that we've lost six in a row? For sure," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "That's only normal for all of us. But with time is an opportunity."

The opportunity: After going without a win since Oct. 18, this could be a chance to get back into the NFC wild-card chase with one win.

They trail by only one game even after the fourth-longest losing streak in franchise history. Minnesota faces Tampa Bay on Sunday and the declining Arizona Cardinals face the surging New York Giants. It presents a potential opening so the Bears could then do something really big the following Sunday in Minneapolis.

Of course, this means they have to win.

Now, they need to prove they're not only over six straight losses but also any trauma, any lingering mental hangover from one of the worst defeats they've absorbed in decades.

The 34-30 blown game against the Detroit Lions was season-killing stuff if they allow it to be.

"You can't believe that these circumstances and the period of time that it happened towards the end of the game, you can't beliieve that you've been put in that situation, right?" defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "The next part is being a little pissed off about it, right? Let it hurt. Be frustrated. Want better for yourself.

"Then you have to accept it, accept the fact you're in the position and you've got to do something to get yourself out of it. You know?"

To get them out of it, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky might need to outperform one player he's forever linked with because of GM Ryan Pace's draft day decision between the two, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Assuming his own defense can pull out of a funk—with 75 points allowed in two games—by stopping Watson's solo act on offense, Trubisky's bigger role might simply be providing leadership and communicating a message.

"Just let these guys know that we still have an opportunity in front of us and if we take care of business, crazy things happen in this league and we might still have a chance at the end," Trubisky said.

The Bears running game appears ready finally to succeed after two straight games over 100 yards, especially considering Houston's problems defending the run under interim coach Romeo Crennel. Although they have standout defenders like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, the Texans rank 31st against the run.

"It does make my job a lot easier when we're moving the ball on first and second down," Trubisky said. "You're in third-and-manageable or avoiding third down all together. That's where you can really create rhythm in the offense and you're able to open up the play pass and other types of things."

Both David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson have begun to roll largely because of a reconfigured offensive line.

"Seriously, we've just been working really well together," tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. "The communication has been really good. We've just been focusing on getting better.

"We're putting some good things out there on tape, but we gotta finish. That's one thing that we definitely are motivated to do in the next game."

If they don't finish, they are finished.

Longest Bears Losing Streaks

(Single Season)

8

1978, 2002

7

1997

6

1929, 1969, 1973, 1989, 1992, 1998, 2020

5

1945, 1971, 1972, 2011, 2014, 2017

