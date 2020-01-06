Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace gushed at their season-ending press conference about the development of wide receiver Anthony Miller, and for good reason.

This is a young player who overcame missing a full offseason of work before his second NFL season to become a vital play maker in the slot. Not that Miller is a bona fide star, but he's actually one of the few complete successes in Pace's drafting.

"I'm really proud of the way I think he grew," coach Matt Nagy said of Miller. "He needs to continue to keep maturing on the field with some of the stuff post-catch type deals. He's been better at that. I think his talent is there.

"I love his energy. But we want him to just keep growing as a player especially on the field being smart with that. He's done that."

Miller is having shoulder surgery for the second straight year because the Bears were short-sighted enough to put him back on a kick return in a meaningless game, and he got hurt. It's only a physical setback for him.

Yet, Miller doesn't provide something the Bears badly need at receiver, something they saw first hand when they played Kansas City in Week 16.

They need the kind of speed to lift the top off defenses. They need their Tyreek Hill, someone who lines up outside and burns teams deep or absorbs double coverage deep every time.

The Bears have three receivers who seem to all fit the same description. Allen Robinson II, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims all are bigger, athletic receivers who get open with good routes or with their leaping ability.

Their fastest receiver is Taylor Gabriel, who suffered a pair of concussions this year and finished up unavailable to practice or play. Although he possesses the kind of speed to burn defenses deep, he's had numerous concussions and his career has to be considered in question.

Miller never ran the 40 at the combine due to a fractured right foot but more than one scouting report classified him as a short stepper and who is quicker than he is fast.

They do have Cordarrelle Patterson's great speed, definitely a burner who has good size. However, they haven't been able to harness this in their offense except as a ball carrier. No one else really has throughout Patterson's career, as his 10.0-yard average per catch shows.

Tarik Cohen has good speed and splendid ability to use his moves in the wide-open spaces a burner receiver could provide.

Whether the Bears can afford to spend their limited cap space in free agency for yet another receiver seems unlikely.

They'd almost have to get lucky to find someone with this type of speed in the second round.

This dilemma helps make it difficult to get the ball downfield and explains some of Mitchell Trubisky's low yards-per-attempt, but not all of it.

