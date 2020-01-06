BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Receiver Corps Lacks Only Most Dangerous Threat

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace gushed at their season-ending press conference about the development of wide receiver Anthony Miller, and for good reason.

This is a young player who overcame missing a full offseason of work before his second NFL season to become a vital play maker in the slot. Not that Miller is a bona fide star, but he's actually one of the few complete successes in Pace's drafting.

"I'm really proud of the way I think he grew," coach Matt Nagy said of Miller. "He needs to continue to keep maturing on the field with some of the stuff post-catch type deals. He's been better at that. I think his talent is there.

"I love his energy. But we want him to just keep growing as a player especially on the field being smart with that. He's done that."

Miller is having shoulder surgery for the second straight year because the Bears were short-sighted enough to put him back on a kick return in a meaningless game, and he got hurt. It's only a physical setback for him.

Yet, Miller doesn't provide something the Bears badly need at receiver, something they saw first hand when they played Kansas City in Week 16.

They need the kind of speed to lift the top off defenses. They need their Tyreek Hill, someone who lines up outside and burns teams deep or absorbs double coverage deep every time.

The Bears have three receivers who seem to all fit the same description. Allen Robinson II, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims all are bigger, athletic receivers who get open with good routes or with their leaping ability.

Their fastest receiver is Taylor Gabriel, who suffered a pair of concussions this year and finished up unavailable to practice or play. Although he possesses the kind of speed to burn defenses deep, he's had numerous concussions and his career has to be considered in question.

Miller never ran the 40 at the combine due to a fractured right foot but more than one scouting report classified him as a short stepper and who is quicker than he is fast.

They do have Cordarrelle Patterson's great speed, definitely a burner who has good size. However, they haven't been able to harness this in their offense except as a ball carrier. No one else really has throughout Patterson's career, as his 10.0-yard average per catch shows.

Tarik Cohen has good speed and splendid ability to use his moves in the wide-open spaces a burner receiver could provide.

Whether the Bears can afford to spend their limited cap space in free agency for yet another receiver seems unlikely.

They'd almost have to get lucky to find someone with this type of speed in the second round.

This dilemma helps make it difficult to get the ball downfield and explains some of Mitchell Trubisky's low yards-per-attempt, but not all of it.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Long's Time with the Bears Ends

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears haven't made an announcement about it but Kyle Long on Sunday via Twitter confirmed he'll be leaving the game of football for at least a while to get his body in better shape.

Eddie Jackson Hits Biggest Safety Pay Day Ever

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears reworked a deal for Kyle Fuller and found some extra cash, then put it to use by giving Eddie Jackson a new contract for four years and $58.4 million.

Gene Chamberlain

David Haugh puts out there how the Bears rarely say what they mean or plan to do, but I would…

Why Chicago Bears Back Leonard Floyd's Play

Gene Chamberlain

Leonard Floyd produced a career-low three sacks and had only one the final 15 games but GM Ryan Pace saw other ways he helped the defense and have little criticism for his 2016 first-round draft pick.

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson talking about retiring a Bear. He could just retire period after that kind of money…

David Montgomery Is Exactly Who the Bears Thought

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery's ability to break tackles in college translated well to the NFL for his rookie year, but the Bears couldn't run because too many tacklers were getting to him in the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

For your playoff viewing pleasure, Rich Campbell recounts players who the Bears decided against…

Cordarrelle Patterson Makes All-Pro

Gene Chamberlain

For the third time Cordarrelle Patterson has been named All-Pro by the Associated Press

Bears Need Tarik Cohen in Open Space

Gene Chamberlain

It will be a contract year for Tarik Cohen next season and the Bears anticipate he'll return to the big-play form he had in 2018.

Gene Chamberlain

The contract alteration reported on Sunday about Kyle Fuller has now been detailed here by Brad…