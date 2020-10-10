The Bears reportedly have a practice squad player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player was not identified in the report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The team has had no comment on the report at this point.

There is no practice occurring this weekend at Halas Hall as the facility is closed after the Bears played Thursday night. They are not due back until they Monday, when they are scheduled to go through a light workout.

It is possible the player had this on Thursday night when the game was played. However, coach Matt Nagy said last week practice squad players are not allowed on the sideline at games. He said this was why quarterback Tyler Bray had been activated from the practice squad, when the team wanted him as a sounding board on the sidelinies for Nick Foles.

Players currently on the practice squad are wide receiver Rodney Adams, defensive lineman Terry Beckner, quarterback Tyler Bray, wide receiver Xavier Crawford, wide receiver Reggie Davis, guard Dieter Eiselen, linebacker Sharif Finch, kicker Kai Forbath, tight end Jesper Horsted, wide receiver Thomas Ives, defensive lineman LaCale London, running back Lamar Miller, center Sam Mustipher, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons and offensive lineman Badara Traore.

They also have outside linebacker Ledarius Mack on the practice squad, Khalil Mack's brother.

Halas Hall is located in Lake County and on Friday the state of Illinois announced a COVID-19 alert had been issued there because it is one of 26 Illinois counties state health officials have identified as having spikes in the coronavirus to dangerous levels.

The Bears had Artavis Pierce, John Jenkins and Eric Saubert all go on the reserve COVID/19 list at the outset of training camp or just before it. Jenkins said he did not have COVID-19 while Pierce said he had tested positive.

The Chiefs had a practice squad player with a positive test but have been able to play games in spite of it.

The Bears don't have another game until Oct. 18 at Carolina.

