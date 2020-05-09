It's uncommon for players of Larry Warford's abilities to come on the market at this late stage of the game.

So it's understandable the Bears have a reported interest in the former Saints blocker, who was cut Friday for salary cap purposes. The Chicago Tribune's Bradd Biggs reported the Bears had interest in Warford, citing a league source.

There would be a symmetry in a signing. Warford is a three-time Pro Bowl lineman and would be replacing a three-time Pro Bowl player in Kyle Long.

Warford made the last three Pro Bowls for the New Orleans Saints and cutting the 6-foot-3, 317-pound veteran of seven seasons allowed a cash-strapped team cut to save almost $8 million

There's little doubt Warford would make a better option at right guard than either of their current candidates, Germain Ifedi and Rashaad Coward. Ifedi was a minimum level signing and Coward is an undrafted free agent tackle who moved to guard after being converted from the defensive line.

Warford was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions out of Kentucky but seems well beyond what the Bears can even consider cost-wise. Warford had a $12.8 million cap cost.

Warford definitely is in his prime now at age 28, and his Pro Football Focus grades indicate a player an athlete in mid-stride.

Warford's 73.1 rating last year was up over the previous two seasons and was higher than any Bears lineman last year. They're still not at the levels he scored while with the Lions, marks ranging from 72.8 to 84.9.

Although Warford's strength is as a mauler type who is slower-footed, he still could fit with the Bears as a right guard because speed isn't as necessary at this position and his blocking proficiency more than makes up for a lack of longer-distance speed.

Essentially, Warford is plenty quick enough to get off the ball and make a block and has proven this.

The Bears liked Ifedi because of his quickness, but he wasn't quick enough to be a tackle with the Saints. His quickness is adequate for guard. The same would apply with Warford.

Signing Ifedi made sense because he essentially received a veteran's minimum salary and a $137,500 signing bonus according to Overthecap.com figures. The total cap hit is $1.047 million.

It's quite a difference between what Ifedi signed for and what Warford would be worth.

Signing a player like Warford could require them to pull out the axe and start cutting starters in the top 51 salary-wise in order to make cap compliance possible.

There are few players who would bring cap savings who might be considered expendable, but Charles Leno Jr. would be the closest. A June 1 cut would bring back $8 million in cap savings, but it also would take way the team's starting left tackle at the expense of bringing in a player at a position where they've already covered themselves.

They really lack a starting option at left tackle without Leno. Jason Spriggs has started but is basically a swing tackle now unless something else is decided or proven.

Bringing Warford on board would have been an ideal move early in the signing period, but at this point the Bears are locked into their predetermined personnel course for this season.

