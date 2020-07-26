BearDigest
Roster Decisions Give Bears Rookies Fighting Chance

Gene Chamberlain

The decisions by the NFL and players union to extend rosters to 90 until Aug. 16 and to have 16-player practice squads are huge breaks for undrafted free agents on the Bears' roster. 

This includes defensive linemen Trevon McSwain of Duke and Lee Autry from Mississippi State.

With seven veterans ahead of them already on a three-man line, the degree of difficulty for both McSwain and Autry is high simply to get onto the practice squad.

Daryle Banfield, Jalen Dalton and Jonathan Harris all found this out last year when they signed as undrafted free agent defensive linemen and failed to make the team. It was a little more adventurous for Dalton since Kyle Long yanked off his helmet and used it as a weapon in a training camp fight.

McSwain might possess the most upside of the two rookie free agents because of his height. He's 6-foot-6.

However, he's also not big enough to play the defensive line in the Bears' front and will need to bulk up. He's only 284 pounds. Most Bears defensive linemen are around 300 or more and even Roy Robertson-Harris, a former linebacker, got up into the 290s to play his spot.

McSwain played at Duke and put up some impressive numbers over the course of 49 college games, including 18 starts. He made 14 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks.

The Dukies used him as a three-technique but sometimes switched into a three-down front and he played both on the end or even zero-technique. So he's extremely versatile, which is invaluable for an NFL undrafted free agent.

It's just the weight which needs to change.

Autry would be more of a long-term project because he played only two years at a four-year school. He started out at Itawamba Junior College. But playing in the Southeastern Conference for Mississippi State provides an education unto its own.

Autry made 19 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks for Mississippi State nad has plenty to learn before he'd be a roster candidate.

He does have strong bloodlines, though. His older borther Denico is a seven-year veteran defensive end for the Colts and Raiders.

Lee Autry at a Glance

Mississippi State DE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 305

Key Numbers: Made 43 total tackles and 5 1/2 sacks in four years at junior college and at Mississippi State.

2020 Projection: Cut victim.

*****

Trevon McSwain at a Glance

Duke DE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 284

Key Numbers: Was credited with five college career forced fumbles.

2020 Projection: Practice squad.

