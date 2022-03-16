Skip to main content

Transitional Phase Hits Home with Bears

It's not much to see right now but as the Bears continue adding players their roster will no doubt take on a different look.

Happy New Year, NFL style. 

With the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 p.m., the unsigned free agents are no longer on the Bears roster and can go anywhere.

All the Bears roster moves have become official, including the releases of Danny Trevathan, Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman. The same was true for the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

As the Bears progress through free agency toward their voluntary workouts and minicamp, their roster is going to take on a total transformaiton.

Here is the current Bears roster by position, although some positions could change once the coaches get them on the field at the April non-mandatory minicamp. One example would be Roquan Smith moving to outside linebacker as the weakside linebacker once minicamp comes.

The safety position is one in need of being addressed since all of them are free agents except Eddie Jackson.

Needless to say, this roster is not much to look at without the free agents and will transform in weeks to come.

Bears Off-Season Roster

QB

Justin Fields, Nick Foles, Ryan Willis

WR

Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster

RB

David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Darrynton Evans

TE

Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted

OL

T Larry Borom, T Teven Jenkins, G Cody Whitehair, C/G Lucas Patrick, C Sam Mustipher, T Lachavious Simmons, G/C Dieter Eiselen, T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., C Willie Wright.

DT

Larry Ogunjobi, Mario Edwards Jr., Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, LaCale London, Auzoyah Alufohai, Jeremiah Attaochu.

DE

Robert Quinn, Trevis Tipson. Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden.

OLB

Noah Dawkins, Ledarius Mack, Joe Thomas.

MLB 

Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Caleb Johnson.

S

Eddie Jackson

CB 

Jaylon Johnson, Thomas Graham Jr., Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, Bopete Keyes, Michael Joseph, Lamar Jackson.

Specialists 

K Cairo Santos, LS Patrick Scales, LS Beau Brinkley, P Ryan Winslow

Traded

OLB Khalil Mack (to Las Vegas)

Released

ILB Danny Trevathan, RB Tarik Cohen, NT Eddie Goldman

Current Free Agents

Unrestricted

DE Akiem Hicks, WR Allen Robinson, QB Andy Dalton, TE Jimmy Graham, T/G Germain Ifedi, S Tashaun Gipson, T Jason Peters, TE Jesse James, RB Damien Williams, S Deon Bush, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Christian Jones, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, G/T Elijah Wilkinson, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Alec Ogletree, TE J.P. Holtz, G Alex Bars, RB Ryan Nall, S Teez Tabor, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, DB Marqui Christian, CB Xavier Crawford.

 

