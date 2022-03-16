Transitional Phase Hits Home with Bears
Happy New Year, NFL style.
With the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 p.m., the unsigned free agents are no longer on the Bears roster and can go anywhere.
All the Bears roster moves have become official, including the releases of Danny Trevathan, Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman. The same was true for the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers.
As the Bears progress through free agency toward their voluntary workouts and minicamp, their roster is going to take on a total transformaiton.
Here is the current Bears roster by position, although some positions could change once the coaches get them on the field at the April non-mandatory minicamp. One example would be Roquan Smith moving to outside linebacker as the weakside linebacker once minicamp comes.
The safety position is one in need of being addressed since all of them are free agents except Eddie Jackson.
Needless to say, this roster is not much to look at without the free agents and will transform in weeks to come.
Bears Off-Season Roster
QB
Justin Fields, Nick Foles, Ryan Willis
WR
Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster
RB
David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Darrynton Evans
TE
Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted
OL
T Larry Borom, T Teven Jenkins, G Cody Whitehair, C/G Lucas Patrick, C Sam Mustipher, T Lachavious Simmons, G/C Dieter Eiselen, T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., C Willie Wright.
DT
Larry Ogunjobi, Mario Edwards Jr., Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, LaCale London, Auzoyah Alufohai, Jeremiah Attaochu.
DE
Robert Quinn, Trevis Tipson. Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden.
OLB
Noah Dawkins, Ledarius Mack, Joe Thomas.
MLB
Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Caleb Johnson.
S
Eddie Jackson
CB
Jaylon Johnson, Thomas Graham Jr., Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, Bopete Keyes, Michael Joseph, Lamar Jackson.
Specialists
K Cairo Santos, LS Patrick Scales, LS Beau Brinkley, P Ryan Winslow
Traded
OLB Khalil Mack (to Las Vegas)
Released
ILB Danny Trevathan, RB Tarik Cohen, NT Eddie Goldman
Current Free Agents
Unrestricted
DE Akiem Hicks, WR Allen Robinson, QB Andy Dalton, TE Jimmy Graham, T/G Germain Ifedi, S Tashaun Gipson, T Jason Peters, TE Jesse James, RB Damien Williams, S Deon Bush, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Christian Jones, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, G/T Elijah Wilkinson, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Alec Ogletree, TE J.P. Holtz, G Alex Bars, RB Ryan Nall, S Teez Tabor, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, DB Marqui Christian, CB Xavier Crawford.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven