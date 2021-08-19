Justin Fields Returns as Left Tackle Spot Solidifies

After being out due to a groin injury on Wednesday, QB Justin Fields has returned but the Bears will need to keep a close watch on their rookie.

Quarterback Justin Fields returned to Bears practice on Thursday after a day away due to a groin injury.

At least as critical, the group of players protecting Fields and Bears quarterbacks were as healthy as they can get for now.

All the left tackle candidates were worked into the lineup as newly acquired Jason Peters took some snaps with the first team in red zone and 11-on-11. Rookie Larry Borom returned from a concussion and was put into a rotation with the first-team offense, with Peters and with Elijah Wilkinson as they compete to be the player replacing Teven Jenkins.

The plan is for them to be part of the blocking for Fields and Andy Dalton Saturday against Buffalo. Nagy plans to play Fields despite the groin injury, one which seemed to affect the rookie at times on the practice field Thursday when he threw on the run. He threw interceptions Thursday to Tashaun Gipson and Marqui Christian.

"Again, anything could happen but I think yesterday giving him the day off to help him was good and he feels good," coach Matt Nagy said. "Kind of like I said to (media) yesterday, we wanna be able to sacrifice that day of practice to be able to get him right for Saturday.

"He's competitive. He wants to be out there. That's the beauty of these guys but at the same time sometimes we gotta protect him from himself and make sure, and he understands it, he gets it. I think Justin would tell you, if we were in a situation where that was a game yesterday and he had to play, he would have played. But we wanted to be smart."

Fields even had some reps in the red zone with the first-team offense Thursday, but Allen Robinson was not on the field then.

The presence of Fields should energize not only the crowd at Soldier Field, but also the team. Even the defense got excited about seeing him on Saturday.

"You can tell he's going to have a very great career here," safety Eddie Jackson said. "He's a young guy, he brings a lot to the team already, probably doesn't even know it.

"He fires guys up. For him to go out there and make those plays, just to see how excited everyone is for him, it just shows you what he means to the team."

The left tackle situation will remain three players competing. Nagy said Wilkinson will not move back to work only at right tackle. Nor will Borom, who had made some strides at left tackle before his concussion a week and a half ago.

"We see him still at the left side and competing for that left spot," Nagy said of Borom. "Unfortunately, he did have that one day and was out, so now he has to catch back up. So he'll get opportunities with reps in practices and then with these preseason games. But that's real. I think he's in a great place mentally, physically, everything.

"Now he just needs reps. But those guys are competing. We've made that loud and clear and I think he's in a great spot, especially with Teven's situation. This is a good opportunity for a guy like Larry to step up."

Peters being 39 is going to require special attention at practice.

"That'll be what our No. 1 challenge is, making sure he feels good physically, that mentally he gets in the playbook," Nagy said. "You know he;s meeting new people. He's in a brand-new place, you know, he's been in Philly for so long. New coaches, new teammates, new everything. So, but he's anxious for it so we'll get him out there and try to get him a couple reps maybe here or there today, not much."

Nagy said he expected Peters will get playing time against Tennessee in the final preseason game and would be on the field for pregame warmups in the game Saturday, but few if any reps in that game.

