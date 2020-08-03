BearDigest
Jordan Lucas Becomes Second Bears Opt-Out

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears added another name to their COVID-19 Opt-Out List.

It looks like Jordan Lucas won't be kneeling for the national anthem after all.

Lucas had said "110 percent" he would kneel for the national anthem before Bears games but he's the second Bears player to opt out for this season. The safety had been acquired in free agency after playing for Kansas City and Miami and hoped to compete with Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush for the starting safety position vacated when the Bears let Ha Ha Clinton-Dix leave in free agency.

It wasn't the only roster move the Bears made as they got down to the required number of players at 80 for the start of on-field work in training camp.

They cut tackle Dino Boyd, a player they had picked up late last season.

To fill those two spots, the Bears activated nose tackle John Jenkins and tight end Eric Saubert from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

There are no Bears now on Reserve/COVID-19 List as the players start conditioning on the field and in the weight room. The only other player who had been on it was running back Artavis Pierce and he was activated over the weekend.

Jenkins and Saubert had gone on the list last week. The list is for players with a positive test or who had contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

Jenkins' return is critical because the other Bears player to opt out was starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman. So at least they have someone to fill the position who has played it extensively in the past.

Saubert joined the team last December during the manhunt for tight end help. The Hoffman Estates High School graduate has played for Atlanta and New England in the past and his return brings their tight end ranks back to seven.

