BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Entire Bears Season Hinges Now on Offense, Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears believe they've experienced a rebirth within their offense over the last five games.

In a noon game Sunday meaning everything to them, they'll encounter the team that caused the demise of what they initially planned to do on offense this season.

It's up to the offense to avoid letting the Packers knock it all down again.

"I just feel like we have a new-found identity of what we want to do, and everybody is really locked into what they have to do within their job description on the offense," quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. "We've just got to go out there and play hard and play hungry and come ready to play and execute what we've got to do."

The Green Bay Packers quickly scuttled Bears plans to unleash Matt Nagy Offense Level 200 upon the league. This led to Plan B, an offense trying to fit better what Trubisky can do. 

He moves, he throws, he runs sometimes, and comes in off a 63-yard rushing effort against Dallas, by far his best of this season.

If the Bears (7-6) don't get better results than last time against Green Bay (10-3), and Minnesota defeats the Los Angeles Chargers or the Rams beat the Cowboys, then the rest of the season means nothing to the Bears beyond assessing talent.

"They had a lot of great success against us obviously in that first game," Nagy said.

Nagy blamed himself for some of those troubles.

"I felt like personally, and I said this after Week 1, I didn't do a good enough job as a coach getting our guys ready for that game," Nagy said.  

Trubisky took much of the blame as the offense struggled along at a low level afterward for weeks, even while they started 3-1.  Then came the four-game losing streak that left the Bears in their current plight of fighting uphill to get into the playoff picture.

In the last three games, the Bears have scored 74 point. It's the largest scoring outburst they've had over a three-game stretch since the three-games-in-12-days ordeal they encountered last year in late November.

So even amid the backdrop Sunday of the Bears-Packers rivalry reaching Game No. 200, the Bears have refocused more simply on operating effectively with the ball.

"I mean, the rivalry is important for sure," Trubisky said. "The rivalry is very important. But I just feel like where we're at as a team, we're just hungry, that whoever is on our schedule next, we're going to come ready to play where we're playing with confidence."

It's a strange time for the Bears to be playing better offense considering their No. 2 receiver, their starting right tackle and their first three tight ends are all out injured.

They've overcome these deficiencies, just like the defense has overcome missing its two starting inside linebackers, Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith. 

Now the defense gets Akiem Hicks back on the line but needs any edge it can find because Aaron Rodgers is 17-5 against them lifetime, and will definitely try to work on backup linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

So the defense will be up against it even with Hicks, and can use more help from their revamped offense than they received in the first Green Bay game.

"It's always a boost man when the offense is clicking and rolling and putting up points, especially when you can sit there and get some rest on long-play drives," linebacker Khalil Mack said. "So ultimately it affects the game just like we're going to affect the game for (the offense) as well."

The Bears relied on their defense to affect too many games on its own this season, even last season.

In Green Bay Sunday, this reborn offense must stand up or they all could be sitting among the group of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Help Arriving for Khalil Mack Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack's season has been one of double- and triple-team blocks but it could become more difficult for Bears opponents to pull this off with Akiem Hicks returning from IR.

Homecoming Weekend for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Gene Chamberlain

Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returns to Green Bay and the stadium where his NFL career started as he looks for interception No. 3 with the Bears and to help keep alive their playoff hopes.

Prince Amukamara Makes Return Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks is expected to come off injured reserve on Saturday and Prince Amukamara will play this week after missing the Dallas game due to a hamstring injury.

Four Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

The Packers had the element of surprise in the season opener but Bears believe they're a different team, hardened by a difficult schedule and tough stretch of their season.

Gene Chamberlain

Spare Parts Helping to Put Bears Over the Top, or at least give them a shot.

Bears Priority: Aaron Rodgers Containment

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd, Akiem Hicks need to bring the heat and keep Aaron Rodgers from stepping up in the pocket to give the Bears secondary a chance.

Eddy Pineiro Learns What Ice the Kicker Means

Gene Chamberlain

Florida native Eddy Pineiro is getting his first dose of temperatures in the 20s or colder and the Bears kicker is trying to cope with the thought of kicking on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Trubisky Wards Off Opponents and Detractors

Gene Chamberlain

Even a slight from a Packers DB from after the Bears' season-opening defeat isn't bothering Mitchell Trubisky as he approaches Sunday's showdown in Green Bay with high confidence levels.

Bears and Packers Meet Up for 200th Time

Gene Chamberlain

It's the primordial NFL rivalry, the Bears against the Packers, and it will be the 200th meeting played in the 100th season of the league.

Gene Chamberlain

Excellent footage of football 1920s with Halas and Grange that makes you wonder how it ever became a…