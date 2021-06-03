Justin Fields Making the Bears QB Room Work

The Bears see Justin Fields finding the input from two veteran quarterbacks invaluable as they implement the learning process.

One annoying bit of football jargon to develop over the years is when coaches talk about their "room": The quarterback room, the running backs room, the tight ends room, etc.

They even did it when there was no actual room but it was a virtual room, done over Zoom only.

No one cares about the actual room, but the focus is their grouping of players in it. Especially with quarterbacks, the "room" actually is important. This is even more the case when one of those players is a first-round draft pick like Justin Fields.

Prior to the draft, Bears GM Ryan Pace called it an ideal situation to bring in a rookie quarterback to work under or alongside veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

So far it looks the way Pace anticipated, although if it was a nightmare it's a good bet no one would trumpet this.

"We've got a great room, that's one thing that's been cool," Dalton said. "I didn't know Justin before this. I knew Nick a little bit coming into this with two guys from Texas. I knew who he was in high school, all that kind of stuff. So it's been fun for me to get to be around him and follow his career from afar. We've talked some.

"To finally get to be in the same room has been great. It's a great room. Nick and I both are trying to share our experiences with Justin. Just trying to help him in any way."

When they take it to the field, the dynamic currently is Dalton practicing with the first team, Fields with the second team and Foles with the third-team players.

When they're in "the room," it's a situation where Dalton and Foles trying to help Fields understand the why the offense does things the way they do as well as how to execute it.

"Yeah, right now for him, it's all new, first time getting in an NFL offense," Dalton said. "I'm trying to give him advice on certain things, how I would view certain plays, what I'd do with my eyes on certain things, different things that come with experience. Obviously, I'm going into Year 11. I've had a lot of ball. For me, I'm just trying to help him out a much as I can."

Nagy has been around enough quarterback rooms to know it doesn't always set up as well. It would be easy to anticipate the seeds for just such a poor situation would be present considering Fields was drafted with the intent of having him ready to be starter by next year at the very least. The veteran duo might resent it but apparently does not.

"It's really neat to see the way that they treat him and the way that they help him and vice versa," Nagy said. "I wish you could all be in there to see it. It’s just the start right now, but they are all certainly growing. The same with Andy, the first time he's going through this offense."

Part of what makes it work is Fields knowing how he fits, as someone learning. There have been Bears first-round draft picks at quarterback who veteran players reportedly wanted to toss out of one of the room's windows in the past—not to mention any specifically, but one last name starts with "Mc," ends in "Nown" and he may have responded to the given name of "Cade."

Nagy called Fields an ideal student.

"He’s done a really good job at just trying to digest everything we are teaching in this offense in particular right now," Nagy said. "The one thing that you learn when you get with Justin is that you realize that he does everything really well in a group setting.

"He listens. He observes Andy, Nick, coach Flip (John DeFilippo), Bill Lazor, myself when we are in there, but also too, when you are able to have one-on-one individual conversations with him, sometimes those settings are easier and you can be a little more specific with him. You really see him open up. It will be cool to see him once he really starts understanding what we do here in this offense to see him continue to grow and open up and ask good questions which he has done."

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Fields scored extremely high on the S2 Cognition test designed to measure a player's ability to process information or situations rapidly. Apparently Fields was right there with first pick of 2020 , Joe Burrow in the way he scored on the test.

"Everything that we thought he was going to be when he got here with learning and being obsessed with everything that we teach him and then being able to be himself out on the field, he's really doing things in a really good way," Nagy said.

Nagy had the quarterback room of Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith in Kansas City, and Foles and Smith a year earlier.

"As far as the quarterbacks, Andy and Justin and Nick, I’ve lived it," Nagy said. "I’ve been a part of it in the meetings and the practice fields, with how it goes, the dynamics."

He says what he's seeing is a "very natural" learning process with all three fitting into their role.

"Those guys have each others' backs," Nagy said.

