It's easier to be optimistic about the Bears offense at 5-1, when they're backed by a defense capable of giving them a shot in every game.

The fast start to their running attack has ground to a halt and the season-ending injury to James Daniels makes fixing any offensive line problems all the more difficult.

"We're 5-1 right now, and we're not playing well offensively," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "So when we do get this thing up and running, which we will, it's going to be fun. It's going to be a lot of fun. That's the goal.

"So we know. We understand where our warts are on offense. We get that, and we're going to keep working on it."

As much as the Bears offense deserves heat for yet another mundane performance, there actually were several statistics or trends indicating positives against Carolina which tend to support the feelings of Nagy about the offense, and those qurterback Nick Foles expressed after Sunday's game.

1. They really did start to run better

Another miserable rushing total of 63 total yards, the difficulty the Bears had scoring a touchdown after getting first-and-goal from the 7 on their first TD drive and the inability to pick up one first down on their next-to-last posssession left a bad taste about the running game. The 13 first-half rushing yards alone was enough to make anyone gag.

However, they ran for 50 yards in the second half. They actually had 54 yards until Foles downed the ball three straight plays at game's end for 4 yards in losses. Now getting only about 3 yards a carry in the second half is little to celebrate but they were better than the previous two games.

More importantly, David Montgomery gained 31 yards on his final six attempts when the Panthers knew they had to run as they worked on the clock. The yards came easier then.

"David's doing a really good job," Nagy said. "I mean, he runs hard now. You see some of those runs in there where he's breaking some tackles and getting extra yards and yards after contact. That's what he’s always done. I love that about him."

2. Third down conversions

The Panthers came in with a top-10 pass defense and Foles was able to convert half the third downs after going 7 of 24 in the previous two starts.

This 7 of 14 included two third-and-9s, a third-and-7 and a third-and-6 that had been a third-and-11 but was shortened to third-and-6 by penalty.

It's always been a strength of Foles' to pick up third downs and this improvement shows his skills starting to become evident as he gets more familiar with the offense.

3. Tight End Involvement

Nick Foles completed seven passes to tight ends including a touchdown by Cole Kmet. They need the tight ends involved. In 2 1/2 games for Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, they had nine completions to tight ends. In 3 1/2 games Foles has completed 21 passes to tight ends.

4. Pass Blocking

The Bears did not allow a sack Sunday. It was the first time since Week 2 of last season against Denver that the Bears' offensive line went without giving up a sack. This occurred despite using a new left guard.

Certainly, they'd rather have the no-sack game on Monday against the Rams considering Aaron Donald is facing them. However, no sacks is a positive even if the pass blocking of Coward wasn't always solid. He missed an assignment the interception Foles threw under pressure.

"Hey, first time that he's over there," Nagy said. "You will always have some of that communication as they go. That's going to happen and there will be time where there will be a communication breakdown here and there and they understand that.

"They just have to keep communication as best as they can and keep staying positive."

