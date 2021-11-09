Bears Livid Over Officials' Calls and No-Calls

The Bears had 115 yards in penalties and those are the kind of things to disrupt any team's game

Rarely has an officiating crew irritated the Bears and fans the way Tony Corrente's crew did Monday night in the 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A bizarre taunting call, a whiffed block resulting in a low-block penalty at the goal line on Jason Peters, and a questionable defensive pass interference flag on Jaylon Johnson all either extended drives or killed Bears touchdown chances.

And then there was the late hit of Justin Fields that went uncalled, when Mario Edwards Jr. was flagged for something less extreme hitting Ben Roethlisberger a few series earlier.

Of all of them, the most controversial had to be the one on Cassius Marsh for taunting. The new Bears linebacker and former Steeler was near the numbers on the field after sacking Roethlisberger and turned toward the Steelers bench, obviously not wanting to miss his opportunity to let his former team know he had a hand in stopping a key fourth-quarter drive.

Then he turned and left the field making contact with Corrente as Corrente backed up into him. It almost looked like a hip check on Corrente's part, although it appeared to be an accident. As soon as the contact occurred, Corrente threw his flag up into the air and held his hand aloft. But the call wasn't for bumping Corrente. It was for a taunt that may or may not have occurred. And Corrente said afterward in a statement to the NFL pool reporter for the game that he saw Marsh "run" toward the other sideline and replays never showed Marsh running anywhere except at Roethlisberger earlier,

Corrente told the pool reporter, "That (contact with Marsh) had nothing to do with it. It was the taunting aspect.

"Keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year. With that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them."

Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to cool down the rhetoric, but during the game he appeared anything but calm when Fields had been flattened after throwing a pass without a penalty being called.

"It's an emotional game," Nagy said. "And that's not excusing anything. It's also an (officials') emphasis this year. You need to make sure you don't even put it in the gray area. They worked like hell to get off the field, so come off the field."

Instead, the drive continued and the Steelers added a critical Chris Boswell field goal.

Marsh insisted he didn't taunt anyone and said nothing.

"Like, I've been doing the (sack) celebration my whole career," Marsh said. "It's just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that. It's just rough man.

"The one thing that I will say is, you know, on my way to the sideline I got hip-checked by a ref. And it's pretty clear. If I was to do that to a ref or even touch the ref you know, we'd get kicked out of the game, possibly suspended and fined ... both. I just think that was incredibly inappropriate and that's all I'll say about that."

Marsh didn't know he got the penalty until later.

"I had no idea until I got back to the sideline," he said. "One of our coaches was upset and he had a right to be. That was a big penalty and a big point in the game and I cost my team, whether I agree with the call or not. It cost us at a very crucial time."

Not the way to win friends and influence people when you've been called upon to help with the pass rush with Khalil Mack out.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was vicitimized in a manner of speaking when he was hit and knocked down well after throwing a pass but no penalty flag ensued. A few series earlier, Ben Roethlisberger took a hit from Mario Edwards Jr. that appeared rather questionable, and before Akiem Hicks left with an ankle sprain he was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on plays appearing much less flagrant.

"He (Corrente) told me that (the rusher) ran into me which, to me, is a late hit," Fields said. "So I said 'Big Ben just got that call. So I don't know why you can't give me that call?' I mean I just needed him to call it both ways. That's what I told him.

"It's a common theory. The vets, they get those calls. I think Joe Burrow said something about that a week ago, like, once we get older and once we get to that time we're going to get those calls but being a young QB you're going to have to face the fact."

Nagy was involved in a heated discussion with officials after the non-call when Fields was hit.

"I was just asking them like, 'was it close?' and stuff like that," Nagy said.

"It's a quick game down there. It is. It's hard."

It's hard on the players, too, especially when flags start flying or when they don't fly and they should. when he made the sack and then when he started to jog off the field.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation