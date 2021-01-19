Bears Seek Permission to Talk to Former Vikings Coordinator

The Bears have sought permission from Dallas to speak with defensive assistant George Edwards, the former Vikings defensive coordinator.

The Bears are considering a veteran of the NFL defensive wars for the vacant defensive coordinator job.

Matt Nagy has requested to speak with Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, according to Dallas ESPN's Todd Archer.

Edwards was the defensive coordinator for Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2019. Zimmer calls defensive signals on game day, Edwards performed every other aspect of the coordinator job for the Vikings. Minnesota finished in the top 10 in scoring defense five of Edwards' six seasons, and top five in yardage allowed three times. They were No. 1 in scoring and No. 1 in yards allowed in 2017.

After the 2019 season, the Vikings chose not to renew Edwards' contract when it expired.

Although Edwards didn't call defensive signals for the Vikings, he did do it as defensive coordinator in 2003 for the Washington Redskins and coach Steve Spurrier, and for Chan Gailey with the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and 2011. All of the defenses he called signals for finished in the bottom third of the league for fewest yards allowed.

Last year Edwards worked under Mike Nolan with Dallas and the Cowboys have sinse moved on from Nolan and hired Dan Quinn. The Cowboys were 23rd on defense and 28th in points allowed.

The Bears actually interviewed Edwards once before, but that was in 2018 for their head coaching position before they hired Matt Nagy.

The other three candidates the Bears either talked to or have requested permission to talk with are Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon and two of their own coaches: defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and safeties coach Sean Desai.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven