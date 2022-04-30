Skip to main content
Bears Add Another PAC-10 Cornerback

Kyler Gordon was the first Bears pick in the 2022 draft, a Washington cornerback to pair with Jaylon Johnson.

USA Today

Kyler Gordon was the first Bears pick in the 2022 draft, a Washington cornerback to pair with Jaylon Johnson.

With one obvious wide receiver interest and another defensive lineman of interest gone in Round 2, the Bears chose Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th pick in the draft.

The pick came after coach Matt Eberflus noted how inexperienced the player he had at cornerback were at minicamp. The Bears had the worst passer rating against in the NFL last year at 103.3. In 2018, they were No. 1.

In each of the last two seasons, the Bears had one interception from a cornerback.

They were thinking secondary again nine picks later in Round 2 when they chose safety Jaquan Brisker of Penn State at  No. 48.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gordon made the only two interceptions of his college career last season and finished his career for the Huskies with 12 pass breakups and 97 tackles.

Gordon didn't put up a flashy combine 40 time, as he had a 4.52-second effort.

The two picks chosen who might have been of interest to the Bears but were taken first were wide receiver Christian Watson for North Dakota State by the Packers and defensive lineman Logan Hall by Tampa Bay. The Packers moved up in a trade with the Vikings to get Watson.

With the 48th pick they again went to the defensive side for Brisker, a player who had  visited Halas Hall prior to the draft. Brisker had five career interceptions, 14 pass breakups and 151 tackles for the Nittany Lions in three seasons. 

Brisker is 6-foot-1, 204-pounder, ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and has a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap.

USATSI_17259480
