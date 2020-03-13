BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Danny Trevathan Signing Means Likely End for Nick Kwiatkoski with Bears

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears will have their defensive leader back, but it's likely to come at the cost of losing one of their home-grown talents.

The Chicago Bears reached agreement on a three-year deal with inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on Thursday night, most likely indicating the end of Nick Kwiatkoski's time in Chicago.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the signing of Trevathan, who received $7 million last year in the final year of a four-year deal. No terms are available yet on the contract.

Trevathan would have been an unrestricted free agent if he hadn't been signed.

The reason it means an end for Kwiatkoski is he is an unrestricted free agent and to return to Chicago would mean he would be sitting on the bench again behind Roquan Smith and Trevathan. Kwiatkoski will likely be pursued heavily when the free agency period begins, and rumors from Green Bay say the Packers are hoping to sign him to replace free agent linebacker Blake Martinez.

Trevathan has been the emotional leader and field general for the defense going back to 2016 when he left Denver after winning a Super Bowl.

His presence has been felt most on the ground, but 17 missed games due to injuries and one to suspension had made it unclear whether the Bears would pursue him as his contract was expiring.

In 2016, Trevathan came to the Bears as a free agent and missed seven games due to injuries. The Bears allowed 154 yards a game on the ground in the seven games Trevathan missed. In the nine games he played, they allowed 96.9 yards on the ground.

The same situation was true in 2017. He missed a game due to suspension and three more with injuries. The Bears allowed 140 yards a game on the ground without him and 97 with him playing 12 games.

Last year Kwiatkoski seemed to blossom and the defense didn't miss Trevathan as much when he was out, but they had other injuries to Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith that combined to drag down their effort.

Trevathan was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2018 when he played the full season for a Bears defense ranked first in fewest points allowed and run defense. Although he's been a ferocious tackler on the inside, Trevathan has never led the Bears in tackles. Roquan Smith led the last two years, Christian Jones led in 2017 and Jerrell Freeman in 2016.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Realistic Plan for Cash-Strapped Bears to Follow

There are plenty of wild suggestions out there for how the Bears should approach the player acquisition period beginning with Monday's start of free agent negotiations, but here's a plan more realistic for a team with only $24.6 million available.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Frip

Bears, NFL Dealing With COVID19 Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the shutdown of the NHL, NBA, baseball training camps, the NCAA tournament and now the NFL is affected with the annual league meetings and some pro days being canceled

Gene Chamberlain

NBC Sports suggestions for Bears signings. I can't agree at all about signing Eagles' cornerback, who was nothing but a seventh-round pick, and paying so much for a safety. The safety position needs…

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Hurts So Good at Oklahoma Pro Day with Bears Watching

With the Bears one of 30 teams in attendance, quarterback Jalen Hurts made a wide assortment of throws with accuracy Wednesday in Oklahoma's pro day workout

Gene Chamberlain

Cornerback Market Pointing Bears Toward Draft

The high cost of delving into the cornerback market are becoming obvious and that could mean the Chicago Bears would be better off finding a replacement for Prince Amukamara in the NFL Draft in April.

Gene Chamberlain

Trading Partners Are Out There if Bears Look Hard

The Chicago Bears must fill several lineup spots and a trade could be a more desirable way to fill the positions over the draft or free agency

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Officially Receive Compensatory Draft Pick in Round 4

The Bears expected a fourth-round compensatory draft pick and will have one, No. 140 overall, for losing Adrian Amos in free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Tarik Cohen Among Bears With Real Trade Value

Tarik Cohen is one Bears player who could be tangled for a trade to another team, and there are a few others based on their current contract situations

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Leonard Floyd's fate is hanging in the balance, says Tribune' Brad Biggs, regardless of how much Ryan Pace is saying he likes his 2016 first-round pick.

Gene Chamberlain

Here's Why Bears Shouldn't Bring Back Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard will be a free agent but the former Bears running back isn't a player they need to consider as an addition after a year in Philadelphia

Gene Chamberlain