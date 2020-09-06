SI.com
Bears Practice Squad Includes former Falcons Starter

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears formed their expanded 16-player practice squad Sunday and it included only one player who hadn't previously been with the team.

Among the 16 is former Rams, Falcons and Giants tackle Jamon Brown. Brown is in his sixth NFL season and started 47 games while playing in 13 more.

The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Brown was with the Falcons last year and played in 10 games, starting nine.

Up to six veterans are allowed on the practice squads this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brown was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2015.

The Bears had been counting on Jason Spriggs to fill the role of swing tackle but he suffered a knee sprain in camp and it's possible Brown could provide the ability to be a veteran swing tackle. 

The rest of the practice squad is comprised of players who had just been cut by the Bears.

Kicker Cairo Santos has signed back with the practice squad as a precaution if the groin injury suffered by kicker Eddy Pineiro lingers.

Rookie running back Artavis Pierce has returned. Pierce was cut on Saturday when it was thought he might be needed with running back David Montgomery injured, but at Sunday's practice Montgomery was in uniform despite the groin strain he suffered two weeks ago this Wednesday.

 The Bears have brought back two of their draft picks who had been cut, Seventh round tackle Lachavious Simmons and 2019 seventh-round cornerback Stephen Denmark both are on the practice squad.

Tight end Jesper Horsted made eight receptions last year and has returned to the practice squad after being cut.

The others on the practice squad are:

Wide receiver Rodney Adams

Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson

Quarterback Tyler Bray

Cornerback Xavier Crawford

Wide receiver Reggie Davis

Wide receiver Thomas Ives

Defensive lineman LaCale London

Center Sam Mustipher

Linebacker Rashad Smith

Tackle Badara Traore

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

