Bears Sign Former Falcons and Browns Lineman

Center Added to Bears Offseason Roster

Former Browns and Falcons center Willie Wright signed a futures contract with the Bears.

Former Browns and Falcons center Willie Wright signed a futures contract with the Bears.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had talked about the need to improve his offensive line after he was hired and began addressing that situation with his first signing.

The Bears on Saturday signed former Falcons practice squad center Willie Wright to a futures contract. Wright played in college on the same Tulsa team as Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson. He was a three-year starter at Tulsa and initially started out on the defensive line but moved to offense.

Wright, who is 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, has not played in the NFL but has been on practice squad for the Falcons. He signed with Atlanta after being cut by the Browns in 2019. He had signed as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland following the 2019 draft.

Wright, who turns 26 this month, was activated from the Atlanta practice squad to the 53-man roster in December of 2020 for one game but did not play, then returned to the practice squad. He was waived in August of 2021 by the Falcons.

Just after the firing of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears had already signed a dozen players to futures contracts. 

That list of players included mostly players from their practice squad last season: defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, cornerback Michael Joseph, cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle LaCale London, outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, outside linebacker Charles Snowden, wide receiver Nsimba Webster, tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., defensive back Lamar Jackson and quarterback Ryan Willis.

