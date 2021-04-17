Bears Enlist Former U.S. Olympic Team Member Marquise Goodwin

Much like the Bears did last season at wide receiver with Ted Ginn Jr., the Bears have found some veteran speed at the position to complement the key players.

U.S. Olympian Marquise Goodwin signed a one-year deal on Friday, after spending seven seasons with Buffalo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Goodwin was a two-time national champion in the long jump (2010, 2012) for the Texas Longhorns and finished 10th in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the event at London after sailing beyond 27 feet in earlier competitions. He also ran sprints and triple jumped in college for Texas. He also was a top competitor in the 60- and 100-meter dashes and triple jump in college.

Goodwin caught 56 passes for 962 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, his first year with the 49ers. He never caught more than 29 passes in any other season and made just 49 receptions with Buffalo over his four seasons before going to San Francisco in free agency.

After his big 2017 season in San Francisco, the 49ers gave him a three-year, $20.3 million deal. They traded him to Philadelphia, but the trade reverted back to San Francisco when he opted out. And then the 49ers released him.

A third-round draft pick by Buffalo, Goodwin finished 2019 on injured reserve with knee and foot problems and last year opted out due to COVID-19. In 2018, he missed games due to calf, knee and quad injuries. He has played in 75 out of a possible 112 games.

When Goodwin was coming out for the draft in 2013, he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He still competes in track in the offseason, and last weekend was seventh in the long jump at the Miramar Invitational at 25 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

All told, the 31-year-old Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs. He also has some experience as a kick returner, which could interest the Bears after losing Cordarrelle Patterson. he made 22 returns for a 21.6-yard average.

Goodwin would fit in as a backup Z-receiver behind Darnell Mooney.

