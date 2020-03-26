BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Germain Ifedi, Tyler Bray Agree to 1-Year Deals with Bears

Gene Chamberlain

At least Germain Ifedi won't have to worry about blocking Khalil Mack again. 

Ifedi started at tackle for the Seattle Seahawks last year and in several other seasons, but the numbers say he might be better suited to play guard.

After agreeing to terms with the Bears, the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is trying to resurrect his career regardless of where he lines up.

According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Wednesday, the Bears signed the 25-year-old lineman.to a one-year contract.

Last year the Bears had undrafted guard/tackle Rashaad Coward at right guard, after Kyle Long was injured and eventually retired. Coward struggled, but the player who will be his job competition know that feeling all too well.

Ifedi allowed 21 sacks over the last four seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, and the website had given him very low overall blocking grades in the 50s over each of those four seasons.

Ifedi becomes the fourth free agent acquired who was a first-round draft pick since the signing period began for free agency eight days ago. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, former Steelers first-round cornerback Artie Burns and former Browns first-round linebacker Barkevious Mingo were the others.

One of Ifedi's nightmare games was the 2018 Monday night loss by Seattle at Soldier Field to the Bears when he had to battle Khalil Mack. On that night Mack had a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Guard remains a position the Bears can look to in the draft. They may need the rookie help because Ifedi's struggles with the Seahawks could simply be an indication of what's to come. Last season the Texas A&M product committed 13 penalties, which matched the team-high total tackle Charles Leno Jr. committed for the Bears.

The Seahawks hadn't picked up the fifth-year contract option on Ifedi, who started his career playing right guard. He struggled at right guard so they moved him to right tackle, which is where he had played at Texas A&M. 

Tackle proved more than he could handle and he led the NFL in penalties with 20. Of those 20 penalties, 17 were for false starts or holding.

The difficult part of this from a Bears standpoint is the problems came when Seattle was using a zone style blocking scheme like the Bears employ. Seattle switched in 2018 to a man-to-man type of scheme and Ifedi cut his penalties total to 11. 

The Bears have another candidate at right guard besides Ifedi and Coward in undrafted Alex Bars from Notre Dame. 

In another curious move, the Bears also brought back quarterback Tyler Bray on a one-year contract according to a league source. Bray spent the last two seasons on and off the practice squad and has been playing in the Kansas City Chiefs style of offense the Bears use since 2014.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

 

    

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Versatile Linebacker on Bears Need List

The acquisition of Robert Quinn brought the Bears a better pass rusher but not the versatile outside linebacker who played a big part in pass coverage, so the Bears could look for another all-purpose type in the draft

Gene Chamberlain

Why Logan Stenberg Could Be the Next Kyle Long

Image as a tough guy is what the Bears are looking for on the offensive line now after losing the chip on their shoulders as well as their best blocker

Gene Chamberlain

Was Cam Newton the Path Bears Should Have Taken?

Would Cam Newton at a reduced salary and no draft pick compensation have been better for the Chicago Bears than losing a fourth-round pick and paying Nick Foles' contract?

Gene Chamberlain

BearDigest Mock Draft 2.0: Needs Untouched by Free Agency

Trading for quarterback Nick Foles doesn't mean the Bears lack the need for a developmental passer, but the top picks in this draft will be needed to immediately fill several gaping lineup holes.

Gene Chamberlain

Do Bears Need to Look at Stephen Gostkowski?

Eddy Pineiro eventually had Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy's vote of confidence last season after a shaky start, but would that support be strong enough to survive a challenge from Stephen Gostkowski, who has been released by the New England Patriots?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Brent1985

Foles Trade Dictated Draft Day Strategy for Bears

Dealing away their fourth-round draft pick left the Bears badly in need of trading for extra draft picks, unless they like sitting around watching other teams draft for a day

Gene Chamberlain

Never short on ways to entertain and communicate when he was a Bear, Chase Daniel is trying his best to come up with a way to comfort fans now that he's a Lion.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Retain Free Agent Defensive End Brent Urban

The Bears' defensive line depth was fortified Monday when they reached agreement to retain free agent Brent Urban on a one-year contract

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Follow Regular Ryan Pace Free Agency Plan

Even with big free agency moves like the trade for Nick Foles and signing of Robert Quinn, the Bears have stuck with the usual Ryan Pace approach of plugging in baseline free agents to fill lineup spots while looking ahead for long-term answers in the draft.

Gene Chamberlain

How a Week of Free Agency Shaped the 2020 Bears

In terms of how the Bears improved or regressed in free agency, they're coming in at a minus-2 so far and GM Ryan Pace has plenty of work to do

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain