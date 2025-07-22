Bears sign two veteran defenders as 2025 training camp kicks off
The Chicago Bears announced the signings of two veteran defenders as they prepare to kick off their first training camp practice on July 23.
General manager Ryan Poles told members of the media on Tuesday that the Bears inked cornerback Tre Flowers and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. To make room for the signings, Chicago cut ties with defensive back Alex Cook and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson.
Flowers, seven-year veteran with 44 career starts, brings experience to the roster while Jaylon Johnson remains sidelined with a leg injury. Poles said Johnson would remain on the non-football injury list for at least a few more weeks.
Kpassagnon, meanwhile, has experience in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system. He was a member of the New Orleans Saints defense for the last four seasons after beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Neither veteran is a lock to make the final roster. And, in fact, the odds they actually make the team are pretty low. For now, having their veteran experience on the practice field is a net positive.