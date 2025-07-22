Bear Digest

Bears sign two veteran defenders as 2025 training camp kicks off

The Chicago Bears signed two veteran defenders as 2025 training camp practices begin.

Bryan Perez

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears announced the signings of two veteran defenders as they prepare to kick off their first training camp practice on July 23.

General manager Ryan Poles told members of the media on Tuesday that the Bears inked cornerback Tre Flowers and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. To make room for the signings, Chicago cut ties with defensive back Alex Cook and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson.

Flowers, seven-year veteran with 44 career starts, brings experience to the roster while Jaylon Johnson remains sidelined with a leg injury. Poles said Johnson would remain on the non-football injury list for at least a few more weeks.

Kpassagnon, meanwhile, has experience in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system. He was a member of the New Orleans Saints defense for the last four seasons after beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither veteran is a lock to make the final roster. And, in fact, the odds they actually make the team are pretty low. For now, having their veteran experience on the practice field is a net positive.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during minicamp at Halas Hall
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News