Defeat in the NFL virtually always precipitates change.

Sometimes victory will do it, as well, but not to the extent losing does.

The change comes to personnel, to coaches and to personnel staffs because status quo in a losing season means acceptance.

Bears coach Matt Nagy this week acknowledged the changes will be on his shoulders.

"For me, that's a part of my job as a head coach, is to make sure that I look at all silos," Nagy said. "Whatever that is, I need to make sure that I do that. And it's hard right now when you're in the middle of everything, to be able to come to emotional decisions either way—players, coaches, etc.

"But that's something that we handle when the time comes. We do it every year. It's always, 'OK, what are the goods and the bads, and how do we get better?' Players, coaches, everything. That's what we'll do."

Like anything else with being a head coach, Nagy lacks experience in this matter. He had to go through the hiring aspect of it last year when the Bears brought in virtually an entirely new defensive staff after Vic Fangio left, with a few exceptions like line coach Jay Rodgers.

"That was a unique situation for me, being in my first year," Nagy said. "Going through that first year that we had, and all of a sudden, there you go, you have one of your coordinators that's wanted as a head coach. I remember it being pretty much a whirlwind. It was for a lot of good reasons. That's something, for me, again, that was an experience that I went through for coaches that stayed and coaches that didn't stay, or left.

"I think throughout this whole process for me, there's been a lot of learning—in a good way."

The first thing Nagy will do after the season ends is to meet with general manager Ryan Pace to go over offseason plans. All along he's been talking to Pace.

"We talk literally every day, multiple times a day," Nagy said. "I don't know if it's like that with other teams, but I appreciate that because even going back to last year when things were really good, it was the same way and things didn't change."

The talks after last season went smoothly, probably more so than they will this postseason.

"We felt like we set the foundation last year, so those conversations are easier," Nagy said. "And then when you go into a year like this, and you have all those expectations and those intentions and you don’t reach them, you’re going to have tougher conversations.

"That’s where I go back to the relationship of honesty, putting egos aside and doing what’s best. I don’t foresee it being any tougher between us."

The obvious areas where change would be beneficial are on the offensive side of the ball. The Bears were no bargain last year at 21st in the league on offense, and have declined to 29th.

"Where we ended up being this year with this offense, we all understand, players and coaches, that you can’t have that," Nagy said. "We know that. We’re not satisfied at all. We know we got to be a lot better, and we can be.

"So, again, the solution side of it, of trying to figure out the why parts is where we’re at. So, the second the season ends, we are officially in the 2020 season. That’s going to be one of the main priorities of us, is trying to get that fixed. So there’s a lot of things involved in that."

You're not firing the coach of the year, so the offensive assistants who failed him are next in line.

Nagy is a personable sort who operates on a friendly level with assistants, so it's certainly going to be difficult parting with familiar faces.

Results dictate it.

Whatever happens, it has to happen quickly so the Bears can get first choice at whatever top assistants become available.

1. Dave Ragone

With the quarterback position meaning so much and with that being Nagy's specialty it would be very easy to see him replacing quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone.

The "Nags and Rags" era would be over.

Mitchell Trubisky hasn't developed the way Nagy and Pace said he had before the season. Obviously some message somewhere isn't getting across to Trubisky. A different face couldn't hurt.

Ragone has been working with Trubisky since the John Fox and Dowell Loggains era, and this season there was obvious regression. Trubisky seemed hesitant and indecisive at times. He didn't recognize opportunities. His passing and mechanics were off at times.

While the obvious way to improve would be to have another quarterback, this isn't entirely economically possible. In that case, another quarterback coach could trigger something different in Trubisky. It's not like scrapping the offense and making him learn something new, but could shed new light for him on ways to play the position.

2. Mark Helfrich

The position of offensive coordinator always seemed somewhat redundant since Nagy is calling the plays, but there have been too many times when the offense looked totally disfunctional. This has to go back to the coordinator.

When the Bears couldn't score an offensive first-half touchdown the first two games and then in Games 5-8 but was able to do it in the second half, it seemed obvious enough their game plans were too easy to predict and counter. When they couldn't score a first-half touchdown against the Packers in the rematch, their biggest game of the year, it made the offensive staff very prone to replacement.

3. Mike Snyder, Brian Ginn

Sloppiness, penalties and being unprepared at the outset all go back to quality control. Ginn and Synder are quality control coaches. Although these coaches operate in obscurity, their contributions are essential. Letting go of Ginn would be unlikely. He's a longtime Nagy friend.

4. Brad Childress

What Childress contributed in a vague assistant's role this season isn't really certain, beyond providing another yes man from the Kansas City regime. If anything, the Bears need some voices of reason from another franchise, not someone to simply rubber stamp the way the Chiefs used to do it.

When did Andy Reid ever win a Super Bowl anyway?

5. Harry Hiestand

This would be a difficult change based on his overall experience as a line coach and the way he's revered, but no other section of the offense failed so greatly unless they were ravaged by injuries. Even Trubisky had a few flashes of brilliance. The line provided almost none. The pass blocking was their strength and was mediocre. Run blocking was simply whatever David Montgomery could get after first contact in the backfield or Trubisky could get scrambling on his own. The flip-flopping of James Daniels and Cody Whitehair turned out to be a bad move and they waited far too long to reverse it.

6. Kevin Gilbride

Firing the tight ends coach would seem an unfair dismissal on the surface, since he had to put up with the entire Trey Burton injury saga, a foot injury to Adam Shaheen and eventually a season-ending concussion to Ben Braunecker. He was coaching a bunch of practice squad players up for games much of the season. His status might depend on whether they realistically look at Shaheen's talent level or decide he's better than he is but has had bad coaching.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven