Bears Place Danny Trevathan on IR, Waive Rodney Adams

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan will start the season on injured reserve alongside injured tackle Teven Jenkins.

Trevathan has been suffering from knee soreness but played in the final preseason game and made an interception. By going on injured reserve, he'll miss at least three weeks.

"Yith him you know he's had a knee that's kind of been bothersome this camp and our plan, especially with these IR rules being pretty flexible for us, is to go ahead and get him on there and let him kind of take his time," GM Ryan Pace said. "Make sure he’s 100% before we put him out there. We’re just kind of working through that. Make sure we get him 100%. It’s what is best for him. It’s what is best for us."

The Bears have a surplus of inside linebackers on the roster to handle the situation. Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones are the veteran backups behind Trevathan, and they also have Josh Woods, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Caleb Johnson on the 53-man roster.

The Bears also announced they had put wide receiver Rodney Adams on waivers and signed back both defensive back Marqui Christian and cornerback Artie Burns, after both had been waived. That brings their defensive back group now to 10, which is more in line with what they've carried in the past.

Adams had been the darling of preseason for the Bears with a 73-yard TD catch the day after he'd spent the night at the hospital due to the birth of his daughter. They can always bring back Adams for the practice squad but so far have signed 13 of the 16 practice squad players they can sign and already have three wide receivers in the group.

The players they've brought back to the practice squad are running backs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, wide receivers Dazz Newsome, Isaiah Coulter and Jon' Vea Johnson, offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Arlington Hambright, linebackers Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara, defensive backs Teez Tabor and Thomas Graham Jr. and kicker Brian Johnson.

They also signed a former Texans player to the practice squad, defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai. Alufohai is a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder who got into three games last season and spent most of the year on Houston's practice squad but was waived after the 2021 training camp.

