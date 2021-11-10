League Will Receive Bears Video of Questionable Calls

Matt Nagy will submit some plays for explanation from the NFL regarding a few of the penalties and non-penalties in Monday night's game but in the end it's not going to change a thing.

Matt Nagy wouldn't say he plans to give the NFL a piece of his mind.

However, Nagy will at least submit film and ask for an explanation of what appeared to be blatant mistakes by Tony Corrente and his officiating crew in Monday nights 29-27 Bears loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We have a process every week, with how we're able to submit anything that we see," Nagy said. "Because a lot of it, too, is teaching for us. There's a lot of rules that we're learning, too, as we go, and you see, OK, when you watch them always in the offseason, the refs do a great job of coming in and teaching us.

"But yeah, there's certainly some that in this process this week that I'll have and I'll be looking forward to getting those answers."

Nagy won't say which he specifically disagrees with but it would seem one must be the illegal block called on James Daniels at the 1-yard line, wiping out a Jimmy Graham touchdown catch and costing the Bears a critical four points because they settled for a field goal. Nagy wouldn't comment on that play specifically after the game and still has nothing to say about it.

His silence on another play was deafening. On the final missed 65-yard field goal by Cairo Santos, Pittsburgh appeared to have lined up offsides on the right side of the line.

"I know what I saw with that, and I'll leave it at that," Nagy said, not wanting to get into any hot water with the league.

Five more yards could have made a huge difference on the kick as Santos has made 60-yard field goals at practice but 65 is stretching it for anyone except maybe Baltimore's Justin Tucker.

The NFL on Tuesday backed up Corrente's call of a taunting penalty on Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh after a sack of Ben Roethlisberger but that's a bit like the Kremlin backing the findings of one of its fake elections. Of course they did.

Marsh celebrated his sack with a karate style kicking motion, as he said he always has done. Then he took five or six steps toward the Steelers sideline. He maintains he said nothing and Corrente interpreted this as a taunt. Corrente and Marsh then bumped into each other, with Marsh claiming it was a hip check initiated by Corrente and Corrente saying it was inadvertent contact and had no bearing on the penalty call.

It just happened that the flag was thrown long after the play and the celebration and directly after the collision between the two. And it was thrown exuberantly into the air.

Nagy tried to walk a fine line between all of this after the game and continued to do so on Tuesday by saying he didn't think anyone initiated the contact and it simply occurred.

"It's something that in that moment, you have to be super careful of being in the gray with this new rule, with the taunting," Nagy said. "And any gray that you give them, they can make a decision on and it can be subjective and that's part of the rule. It is what it is.

"I'll also say, it's a very emotional game and an emotional time in the game. And so, you have that balance of somebody that's fighting their ass off to make a play, and then who makes the play and is excited. Isn't that a part of loving the game, man—the passion, fire, fun. Right? That's a part of the game. But when you're in the gray, then there can be consequences. I think that's the balance of us teaching that, understanding the emphasis and that's the decision that they make. The tough part is is that he made a great play in that moment and it's getting overshadowed by that (call) and I think that's a learning tool."

The taunting penalty eventually led to a Chris Boswell field goal after the third-down Marsh sack had forced the Steelers into a punting situation.

While the league backed Corrente, they offered no explanation on how his description of the scene leading to the penalty could have been so far from reality.

"First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year, and with that said I saw the player after he made a big play run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them," Corrente said after the game to an NFL pool reporter.

The replays of the incident showed nothing resembling Marsh running. He took some steps, but never ran. Any motion he made was subtle at best.

The illegal blocking penalty on Daniels wasn't a point of emphasis but a new rule.

However, there actually has to be a block for it to be called.

"Once again, the new rule this year is there should be no contact below the waist to any player outside of the tight end box and this player initiated low contact to a player outside of the tight end box," Corrente said.

The replay wasn't definitive as to whether it was outside the tight end box, but it clearly showed an obvious lack of any contact by Daniels in what was either a poorly thrown block or an attempt to avoid the penalty.

Corrente was asked if he saw contact.

"Yes I did, from my perspective and in my position, yes," he said.

All of the controversy over Corrente aside, Nagy said the real lesson is the Bears need to clean up their act with penalties. They had 16, 12 of them walked off for 115 yards including a pair of critical ones on Robert Quinn for offsides. Those helped lead to the winning field goal.

"I'd say with that last thing, No. 1 there was obviously a lot of penalties and the No. 1 thing we talked about this morning and that we believe and understand as coaches, is that's no excuse in any case for us losing the game," Nagy said.

Nevertheless, the league can expect to receiver film from Nagy.

