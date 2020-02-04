It's easy to look at Eric Ebron's statistics and fall in love with the impact he could have on a team's offense.

It's even easier if you're the Chicago Bears and struggled in the red zone last year. Then again, about any healthy tight end appealed to the 2019 version of the Bears.

Hobbled by injuries at the position, Bears tight ends averaged 2.8 receptions per game. The league average was 4.6.

They had six different tight ends catch passes but none had more than the 14 of Trey Burton before his season-ending injury. None had more than 91 receiving yards. They're hoping the surgery Burton had to his hip solves a nagging problem.

:So we're optimistic," GM Ryan Pace said. "This is what it is, we're going to see a benefit from it. Hopefully we've solved it. We all know the type of player he can be when he's healthy. We're optimistic this hopefully fixed it."

They could always look at free agency to make certain they have alternatives, but it would be expensive bringing in a free agent to team with the group they already have.

Ebron will be available and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Colts a year after leaving the Lions. He has produced steady receiving numbers throughout his career with the exception of his rookie year, and then last year when the Colts had troubles in their passing game after Jacoby Brissett had to take over at the last minute due to Andrew Luck's sudden retirement.

Ebron got Bears fans all fired up in the offseason on Twitter when he had some tweets with other Bears hinting he'd like to come to Chicago.

If exciting tight end play and the threat of a red zone touchdown is what the Bears are looking for, then Ebron would be ideal. He had 13 TD catches in his Pro Bowl year in 2018.

While Ebron has made a Pro Bowl and averaged over 50 receptions a year from 2015-2019, he has never broken through and been regarded one of the game's better at his position. Part of it is his blocking in the running attack has been well short of stellar, although he has been better as a pass protector when called upon to help against blitzes or in maximum-protect situations.

Ebron has been well liked by teammates and fans through his career, and left the Colts with class this past year.

"I love you all!" he told Colts fans on Twitter. "I'm sorry this year went the way it did, I myself put my heart in this game & did everything on my end to be a professional ALWAYS. Thank you for your support and making me a better person. I would never quit on u trust."

The greatest problem with Ebron is he has had an increasing habit of dropping passes, with 8% or more each of the last three years. The 9.2% he dropped last year was a high, but his overall play suggests he'd be in line for a big bounce-back season with whichever team signs him.

Devoting a great deal of money to a free agent tight end would be difficult for the Bears when they already have $13.8 million devoted to the position for the 2020 salary cap, the third most in the league according to Spotrac.com.

It's something to ponder when free agency approaches, and they have to decide whether it would be more prudent to address tight end through the draft.

