BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Eric Ebron One Costly Bears Tight End Option in Free Agency

Gene Chamberlain

It's easy to look at Eric Ebron's statistics and fall in love with the impact he could have on a team's offense.

It's even easier if you're the Chicago Bears and struggled in the red zone last year. Then again, about any healthy tight end appealed to the 2019 version of the Bears.

Hobbled by injuries at the position, Bears tight ends averaged 2.8 receptions per game. The league average was 4.6.

They had six different tight ends catch passes but none had more than the 14 of Trey Burton before his season-ending injury. None had more than 91 receiving yards. They're hoping the surgery Burton had to his hip solves a nagging problem.

:So we're optimistic," GM Ryan Pace said. "This is what it is, we're going to see a benefit from it. Hopefully we've solved it. We all know the type of player he can be when he's healthy. We're optimistic this hopefully fixed it."

They could always look at free agency to make certain they have alternatives, but it would be expensive bringing in a free agent to team with the group they already have.

Ebron will be available and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Colts a year after leaving the Lions. He has produced steady receiving numbers throughout his career with the exception of his rookie year, and then last year when the Colts had troubles in their passing game after Jacoby Brissett had to take over at the last minute due to Andrew Luck's sudden retirement.

Ebron got Bears fans all fired up in the offseason on Twitter when he had some tweets with other Bears hinting he'd like to come to Chicago.

If exciting tight end play and the threat of a red zone touchdown is what the Bears are looking for, then Ebron would be ideal. He had 13 TD catches in his Pro Bowl year in 2018.

While Ebron has made a Pro Bowl and averaged over 50 receptions a year from 2015-2019, he has never broken through and been regarded one of the game's better at his position. Part of it is his blocking in the running attack has been well short of stellar, although he has been better as a pass protector when called upon to help against blitzes or in maximum-protect situations.

Ebron has been well liked by teammates and fans through his career, and left the Colts with class this past year.

"I love you all!" he told Colts fans on Twitter. "I'm sorry this year went the way it did, I myself put my heart in this game & did everything on my end to be a professional ALWAYS. Thank you for your support and making me a better person. I would never quit on u trust."

The greatest problem with Ebron is he has had an increasing habit of dropping passes, with 8% or more each of the last three years. The 9.2% he dropped last year was a high, but his overall play suggests he'd be in line for a big bounce-back season with whichever team signs him.

Devoting a great deal of money to a free agent tight end would be difficult for the Bears when they already have $13.8 million devoted to the position for the 2020 salary cap, the third most in the league according to Spotrac.com.

It's something to ponder when free agency approaches, and they have to decide whether it would be more prudent to address tight end through the draft.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Not sure why anyone would be pushing for Jameis Winston as a quarterback when he throws as many interceptions as touchdown passes and has been in the league this long. There's no reason for that other…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Odds to Take Super Bowl Climb after Chiefs Win

The Bears' odds for winning the Super Bowl climbed from 25-1 to 30-1 when Caesars released new numbers following the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need Leonard Floyd to Step Up Not Away

There are countless examples of teams giving up on pass rushers too soon, only to see them put up the big numbers they could have predicted themselves. The Bears have to be concerned Leonard Floyd could be one of those before they decide not to pay him the $13 million he's due.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need Leonard Floyd to Step Up Not Away

There are countless examples of teams giving up on pass rushers too soon, only to see them put up the big numbers they could have predicted themselves. The Bears have to be concerned Leonard Floyd could be one of those before they decide not to pay him the $13 million he's due.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Benefit if Brady Goes to Vegas

The Bears couldn't afford to get into a $30 million bidding war for Tom Brady but they could wait around and collect the benefits from its aftermath to improve their quartebrack situation.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Be Mimicking the Wrong Super Bowl Team

The Chiefs try to score every play but San Francisco grinds it out. The Bears naturally are trying to mimic Kansas City because of Matt Nagy but their personnel might be better suited to taking the 49ers' approach

Gene Chamberlain

by

metriclocks

Tre Roberson has had a difficult journey getting back to the NFL after being there originally.…

Gene Chamberlain

How Bears Could Benefit by Raiding Chiefs Roster

The Bears have a few specific roster needs when free agency begins and the world champion Kansas City Chiefs have a long list of available players who could be of benefit.

Gene Chamberlain

Why 49ers Score a Routine Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes' passing can keep the Chiefs close for a while but in the end the 49ers' pass defense and the 49ers' running game and ball control will prevail in a 38-26 victory in Super Bowl LIV

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

1985 Bears Reign as Greatest of NFL's First 100 Champions

The 1985 Chicago Bears rose above other Super Bowl champions because of the way they connected with people. They brought pro football into the mainstream like no other team had or has since.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker