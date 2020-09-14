It's safe to say Bears coach Matt Nagy expected more than three receptions from his tight ends in the opener after all the hype over acquiring three new players at the position.

Even after only three catches for 25 yards, Nagy couldn't complain in a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions to start the season.

"I know we didn't have a lot of production from our tight ends," Nagy said. "That's zero importance. I know what they can do."

What Nagy did like was their blocking. When was the last time anyone said anything good about Jimmy Graham's blocking? And Cole Kmet is a rookie and it was supposed to be a weakness of his. Demetrius Harris is the only tight end who had a reputation as a blocker.

"We got our run game going with those tight ends," Nagy said. "That's so huge. I don't want to discredit anything they did.

We're only going to get better production-wise in the passing game with those guys."

The Bears ran for 149 yards, which was a huge upgrade compared to last year when they were 27th in rushing.

Graham had the only receptions, but he did make a 2-yard touchdown catch to help fuel the fourth-quarter rally from a 23-6 deficit.

"Jimmy was the first one that came up to me and was like, 'hey coach we're going to get that thing going.' " Nagy said.

Graham's TD catch represented 50% of the total touchdown catches by Bears tight ends as a group all last season.

However, he had two passes in the first half that bordered on drops Four times Mitchell Trubisky targeted him without a reception in the first half. One was on a mistimed jump by Graham.

"After getting that first catch, getting my hands on the ball, I was ready and locked in," Graham said. "You know, I mean I think you know I hold myself to a high

standard and you know early no early in that first half I've got to make those plays.

"And I will moving forward. I can guarantee that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven