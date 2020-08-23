If Cairo Santos once wasn't enough, then you'll love the sequel.

The Bears have apparently found a way to get kicker Eddy Pineiro competition and it's to sign Santos, according to an Adam Schefter report for ESPN.

Pineiro has been conspicuous with his absence at Bears practices, after last year when the kicking competition was a feature attraction. There's a more serious competition going on at quarterback now so the kicking show will be a sidebar at best.

The Bears had Santos before. It was during the period just after GM Ryan Pace and former coach John Fox made the foolish decision to get rid of Robbie Gould.

Santos kicked in two games in 2017 and made two extra points, went 1-for-2 on field goals and his miss came from 50 yards and beyond. They cut him and he wound up later n 2018 with the Rams and Tampa Bay briefly, and then last year in Tennessee for five games.

Santos is very familiar with Matt Nagy because his only time as a team's regular kicker for a full season was for three years from 2014-16 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, Nagy was on the offensive staff then in Kansas City under Andy Reid.

For a 67-game career, Santos has made 80.6% on 108-of-134. He is 161 of 167 on extra points.

The Brazilian kicker made 84.8% in his three-plus seasons with the Chiefs.

Santos can sign once he clears the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

Pineiro made his final 11 tries last year but only one was beyond 36 yards and that was a 46-yarder. He had an initial job challenger in camp but the Bears cut Ramiz Ahmed early on as they trimmed the roster to get to 80 players.

When coach Matt Nagy was asked about Pineiro and why he hadn't been a part of the practices, he kind of fumbled through the answer, then added: "We're going to start putting these guys through some punting and special teams and field goal stuff and really get them moving. And so we're just not there yet."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven