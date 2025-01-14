Bears to interview Mike McCarthy for head coaching job
In their search for their 19th head coach, the Chicago Bears have sent interview requests far and wide, to candidates from college coaches to former Super Bowl champions. Last week, when the Bears asked to interview the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones denied the request, leading most in the media to believe that a new contract for McCarthy was imminent.
Instead, McCarthy and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement on a new deal, making McCarthy a high-profile coaching free agent. And the Bears are wasting little time scheduling him for an interview.
McCarthy will interview with the Bears on Wednesday.
McCarthy spent the last five seasons at Dallas where he racked up an impressive 49-35 record in the regular season, but his playoff appearances were littered with disappointing losses. Still, the one-time Super Bowl champion is expected to be a strong candidate for Chicago's vacant head coaching job. He checks a lot of the boxes that GM Ryan Poles said he will be looking for, including experience and the ability to lead a locker room.
Bears fans will surely be waiting with bated breath for any nuggets of info on how this interview goes and whether McCarthy leaves an impression on Poles and team president Kevin Warren.
