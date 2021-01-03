Report: Bears to Keep Matt Nagy on Next Season

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Bears to Retain Matt Nagy According to Report

An NFL Network Report by Ian Rapoport said Sunday the team will keep Matt Nagy on as coach for a fourth season in 2021
USA Today

Matt Nagy will be back to coach the Bears next season regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game with the Green Bay Packers.

According to an NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport, the decision has already been made on Nagy.

Nagy has a record of 28-19 in three seasons. He still has two years left on his contract.

The report on NFL GameDay did not go into the topic of general manager Ryan Pace's possible return.

The Bears have fought back after a six-game losing streak and have the chance to become the third team in NFL history to make the playoffs after losing six in a row during a season if they can beat Green Bay or back in with a Cardinals loss to the Rams.

Several factors have pointed toward Nagy's return all along, such as the fact he was willing to give up play calling and also altered his offense to suit quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and their offensive line and both moves worked.

There was no source given by Rapoport on his report. 

For several weeks it's seemed to trend in Nagy's direction as the Bears bounced back. The Week 15 win in Minnesota to get their record back to .500 at 7-7 was huge as it was a playoff showdown of sorts, essentially an elimination game.

Pace is a different matter because he has just one year left on his contract and the Bears have only made the playoff once in his first five seasons.

They have had successful drafts the last three years and brought in some key contributors via trade and free agency, but management will need to decide whether the 28-19 record over the last three years after a 14-34 record in Pace's first three years is enough for retention.

