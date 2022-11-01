The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys

That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.

In fact, in one they even improved. The idea is Fields has begun to assert himself and their success will be a matter of how he performs. They'll win because of him and not simply with him on the field.

He has been placed now in a situation much like Deshaun Watson was at the beginning of his career in Houston, with the entire success of the team falling or rising on his every play.

They'll try to rebuild the defense with people Matt Eberflus deems fits for the Tampa-2 style, and obviously they didn't think one of those was Roquan Smith.

Here's where the Bears were ranked heading into Week 9, the midpoint of the NFL season.

Sports Illustrated

Conor Orr has the Bears ranked 21st in the league despite Sunday's loss and used the same reason as everyone who was impressed with their comeback in a 49-29 defeat. "While the Bears-Cowboys game ended up being a bit of a blowout, I was impressed by the progress of Justin Fields, who, for the second time in the month of October, ended up posting a quarterback rating at or near 120," Orr wrote.

USA Today

They kept the Bears right at 27th despite the loss. Nate Davis pointed out a fun stat that is revealing about the offensive approach they've taken in today's NFL. They have run for 200 yards three straight games for the first time since 1968 when they had Gale Sayers and when they did it that year they went 3-0. This year they are 1-2 in those games.

The Athletic

Bo Wulf kept the Bears right where they had been at 28th and noted last week as their best offensive and worst defensive performance of the year.

ESPN

The Bears moved up two spots from 28th to 26th despite the loss. The theme for the week was what gives the team hope and beat reporter Courtney Cronin pointed to Justin Fields' development in the last two games after sputtering the first six weeks.

CBS Sports

The poll where the Bears took a dive after their loss. They now rank only above Houston and Detroit in this poll. Pete Prisco still found the right perspective. 'At least the offense is coming alive a little with Justin Fields," Prisco wrote.

NBC Sports/PFT

Mike Florio had the Bears ranked all the way at 18th after the win over the Patriots. So when they lost and fell just to 22nd it didn't seem so far. "They're content to plan for a potential takeover of the NFC North, as soon as 2023," Florio wrote, referring to all their draft picks and cap cash.

NFL.com: 24th

Down only one spot from last week in Dan Hanzus' NFL.com rankings , and Hanzus made perhaps the most intuitive comment of all the pollsters.

"The Bears enjoyed the most impressive win of their season last Monday night in New England, but that already seems like decades ago in the Windy City," Hanzus said, referring to the trades of Smith and Quinn and sudden rise of Justin Fields as an all-around player.

The Ringer

Austin Gayle put the Bears 26th after they had been 23rd but noted the Justin Fields progress by saying he is making a strong case for them to "...spend their league-leading $116 million in cap space in 2023 on support for him in the offense."

The Sporting News

Dropping to 27th from 24th, Vinnie Iyer pointed out the irony that they now have the offense working, "...But now their defense is getting overwhelmed by both run and pass with limited stoppers in each capacity."

Yahoo Sports

Frank Schwab dropped the Bears from 24 to 26 and looked with favor on the trades because of what they will help the team do in the future for Justin Fields. "The extra picks will help build something around him," Schwab wrote.

