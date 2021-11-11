Byes Haven't Been Friendly to Bears Defense

In seven straight losses following the bye week the common denominator for the Bears regardless of coaching staffs is their defense has been picked apart.

Matt Nagy and the Bears coaching staff use the bye week to do a self scout, like any coaching staff in the NFL.

They also want players and coaches to rest a bit, and the players had the entire week off after Monday night's Steelers game.

Justin Fields will among those who have homework to do.

"This will be his first bye week. Right? Going through something like this," Nagy said. "So we'll have him go ahead and we'll probably have him watch self-scout of where we're at, his growth of where he's at, be able to watch some defenses.

"Obviously he'll be prepping a lot on Baltimore which is great too to be able to get a good feel for that really great defense. But (QB coach John DeFilippo) and (offensive coordinator Bill) Lazor will have some nice stuff for him. I think he'll be excited to really attack it."

Nagy sees momentum going on Fields' side now.

"He feels that so now he's going to be super excited to get right back at it and get going," Nagy said. "At the same point in time we stressed to all these guys it's a long year. Get right mentally right? Get your bodies back physically and let's see what happens with the second part of this year."

It all sounds fine except Nagy's teams traditionally do not handle the bye week well, and there is not apparent explanation beyond unverified theories.

The Bears as a franchise haven't handled byes well. There hasn't been a Bears victory following their bye week since Marc Trestman's 2013 team went to Green Bay and beat the Packers 27-20 with Josh McCown replacing injured Jay Cutler and throwing for two touchdowns. The Packers had Seneca Wallace playing quarterback that day because Shea McClellin broke Aaron Rodgers' collarbone very early in the game.

The Bears have lost seven straight games after the bye week and all three in Nagy's time as coach.

Are coaches getting too involved with their "30,000-foot view" as Nagy calls it, when they do a self scout, then lose their team via paralysis through analysis? It doesn't seem so because their losses have come in a variety of ways.

More than anything else, their defense has struggled coming out of byes throughout their seven-game losing streak. The offense was slow to start in two of them under Nagy.

Last year they went to Green Bay mired in a four-game losing streak like they are now and their defense never showed up. They were behind 41-10 before they could look up at the scoreboard, and the offense turned the ball over three times in a 41-25 defeat. They then went on to one more loss after this before ending a six-game losing streak.

In 2019 they had lost to the Raiders in London and had a bye, then returned to do pretty much the same thing they did last year. Their defense didn't produce and they were losing 36-10 against Drew Brees and the Saints at Soldier Field before losing 36-25. Eventually they lost four straight and five out of six.

TwIn Nagy's first season of 2018, they still had Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and not Chuck Pagano as in the last two games when the defense didn't show up. But Fangio's defense struggled as well after the bye. They went into an early bye with a 48-10 blowout win over Tampa Bay, came back out and the defense couldn't handle Brock Osweiller, the Bear killer who was 3-0 lifetime as a starter against them. He led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime win at home.

Before Nagy, the Bears lost 23-16 to Green Bay at home in 2017, 36-10 to Tampa Bay on the road in 2016 and 23-20 to the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 at Soldier Field. Prior to Fangio, Mel Tucker's defense under Trestman started the losing streak off by getting buried in Lambeau Field 55-14 in 2014.

In the seven games after byes the Bears have given up 35 points a game.

So while Nagy is concerned about Fields and the overview of the offense from 30,000 feet, it might be Sean Desai's defense he needs to be concerned with because the common denominator hasn't been a confused, overburdened offense.

