GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Vikings | Week 17

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Vikings here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation—it's easy—by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bearmaven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with Bearmaven editor Gene Chamberlain or fellow members of the Bearmaven community as we react to the game in real time.

Inactives

Bears

DE Akiem Hicks

NT Eddie Goldman

G Rashaad Coward

LB Danny Trevathan

T Bobby Massie

TE Bradley Sowell

DB Michael Joseph

Vikings 

RB Dalvin Cook

LB Eric Kendricks

LB Anthony Barr

S Jayron Kearse

RB Alexander Mattison

T Riley Reiff

DT Shamar Stephen

T Brian O'Neill

 

