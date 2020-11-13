SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Nick Foles, Bears Offense Trying to Keep Their Cool

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles has plenty of ways to deal with the pressure.

There's plenty of it to deal with these days at Halas Hall.

The Bears season seems on the brink of plunging into something terrible after a 5-1 start and neither Foles nor coach Matt Nagy will look over that metaphoric ledge. There's danger looming ahead starting with Monday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings, but they're too focused on getting a disfunctional offense to work to peek at any potential long-term disaster.

"A lot of times, if you start holding tighter and tighter and tighter, it doesn't get better, because then you can't see everything clearly," Foles said. "We just have to keep working.

"We have to keep down, obviously, the self-inflicted wounds and then obviously third down this last week, execution, starting faster. There's always little things."

Foles just played his best game of the year, based on passer rating.

It didn't feel like it, because the Bears went 2-for-15 on third down against the league's worst third-down defense, but he threw two touchdowns without an interception and put up a 99.4 passer rating. The Bears had a few big pass plays downfield but he still averaged only 6.44 yards an attempt because he threw it 52 times after their running game failed.

The Bears are averaging 4.8 yards a play, better only than the Jets.

The offense's struggles have led Nagy to acknowledge there has been discussion about turning play-calling duties to someone else, but he again Wednesday said he has nothing more to say on the topic.

"I think the big thing is whatever coach Nagy decides or what he does, like, he's the head coach," Foles said. "He can do what he wants to do and we're going to roll with it.

"Like, when you're in a leadership role you make the decisions and everyone is right there to go with you. So whatever happens, if for some reason he does or he is calling plays, whatever it is, we're going to roll and we're going to be the Chicago Bears."

Those Bears face five more divisional games. Their whole season is still before them, as is the NFC playoff chase. The Bears are not even in a playoff position at the moment, after they were second in the NFC behind only Seattle before this three-game losing streak started.

"I think for us probably the biggest thing is we've been through this last year where it's a similar feeling when you lose several games in a row," Nagy said. "So that kind of calloused us for where we're at right now and how we're handling this and I think that's what it's been interesting for me is to see how our guys are reacting to it and they're doing good. And I know that they're hungry.

"This is not something where their attitudes are changing for the negative."

They may have been calloused by last year's four-game losing streak, but the definitely didn't respond well to that one and finished 8-8.

At least the quarterback has been through difficult situations in the past and responded. 

In his last season with the Eagles, Foles took over as starting quarterback after a Carson Wentz injury and won three straight to finish the season, elevating the Eagles to playoff berth at 9-7 and then led the double-doink playoff win over the Bears.

Most of Foles' success in such situations came in Philadelphia. To relieve pressure in difficult situations, he said he leans on the Bible, other positive books, his wife and music.

Foles will need the positivity considering the team's offensive line injuries, a concussion to running back David Montgomery and possibly a new play caller.

While Nagy isn't talking about who is calling those plays, he definitely has an opinion on where he team is headed.

"Here's what I would say is you can definitely feel right now a positive motivation to go out and win (Monday)," Nagy said. "That is probably the best way to put it.

"I don't know if it is a sense of urgency. Every week that goes by now it becomes more and more important, obviously for a lot of different reasons. And so they understand that, and they realize, we realize as a team collectively, that it's probably for us more than anything is really looking to put together that game where all three phases play well together ,and just cut it loose is what we're really looking forward to doing."

If not, then the pressure will really build going into Green Bay after their bye.

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Health Situation for Bears Appears No Better

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery couldn't practice due to a concussion and the offensive line situation hasn't improved significantly since last week.

Gene Chamberlain

Returner Dwayne Harris Unafraid of Taking Risks

The Chicago Bears are finding new return man Dwayne Harris likes to take some risks but he's usually had this approach pay off in his career.

Gene Chamberlain

PFF Grants Jaylon Johnson Shady Compliment

Pro Football Focus has given Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson what should be a nice compliment by putting him on the all-rookie midpoint team but is it really a compliment when they've scored him below some real struggling players so far?

Gene Chamberlain

Here's Your QB Free Agent Class of 2021

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2917259-nfl-free-agency-2021-an-early-look-at-next-years-quarterback-carousel

Gene Chamberlain

Why the Bears Should Keep Matt Nagy as Play Caller This Week

Switching play callers in the future might be an option but for several reasons it wouldn't be the best approach for the Chicago Bears this week.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Penalties Haven't Really Been a Bears End-All

The Chicago Bears complain about penalties killing their drives and it has happened a dozen times this year but plenty of other teams have had comparable problems or even worse and simply overcome those troubles.

Gene Chamberlain

The Three Vikings Rookies Bears Need to Beat

With the Minnesota Vikings relying heavily on rookies this season at several positions, the opportunity is there for the Chicago Bears to win some key matchups on Monday night.

Gene Chamberlain

PFF Names Two Bears to Mid-Point Team

Edge rusher Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were named to the Pro Football Focus all-pro team for the halfway point of the season.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Things Bears Must Do Right Away?

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2917322-changes-the-bears-need-to-make-sooner-rather-than-later

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Quarterback, Nose Tackle

Due to shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky and Roy Robertson-Harris, the Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Kyle Sloter and nose tackle Anthony Rush to their practice squad.

Gene Chamberlain