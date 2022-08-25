It might be stretching the truth to say linebacker Jack Sanborn has all but made the Bears roster for 2022.

The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin looks solid, though, and a key reason is special teams.

The Bears finished ninth last year in the Rick Gosselin special teams ranking system, the one used by many teams across the league. They were 11th in rankings done by lineups.com and they obviously want to retain this status or improve under new offensive coordinator Richard Hightower.

So they're combing all the young players for special teams talent and Sanborn has stood out there, in addition to making an interception and fumble recovery in the preseason opener on defense.

"The reason why guys will be here will be if they can help us offensively, defensively and special teams," Hightower said. "And I always say guys gotta at least get 25 plays or more in one area to be able to basically to justify his right to be on the ball club. So if a guy can help on the core four, then he should get 25 to 30 plays.

"That's just like half of what offense or defense or at least a quarter of what they get and then you deserve a roster spot at that point."

As for Sanborn and players like seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks or veteran Matt Adam, the needle is pointing up.

Jack Sanborn

The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker and Lake Zurich, Ill. native is second on the team in tackles with 10 after two preseason games, and the Lake Zurich, Ill. native leads the team with four special teams tackles

"Jack Sanborn, you (media) guys can't deny it right now, his production," Hightower said. "He made two tackles inside the 20 last game, he made tackles the game before that, he had an interception on defense. I mean ... he had a fumble recovery, too, right? So, everyone can see that. And the cool thing about that is Ryan (Poles), and Ian (Cunningham), and Trey (Koziol), those personnel guys saw it before anybody else saw it and their ability to be able to find talent like that as an undrafted free agent, it's pretty darn good. So I'm excited about Jack Sanborn and I hope that he continues to progress."

Elijah Hicks

If a seventh-round safety is going to make a team as a fifth or possibly fourth player at his position, he needs to excel at special teams. His touchdown last game on the recovery of a muffed punt didn't hurt. He has six tackles, two on special teams, although he did give up a TD on pass coverage. The muffed punt recovery was an advertisement for what Eberflus' HITS principle has the Bears doing by hustling to the ball.

"Well, he had a touchdown, I like that," Hightower said. "My evaluation of him is the same as what you (media) guys, if you saw the video when he went viral when he got drafted, like he's the guy that's a ball of energy every day. He's a guy that comes to work, lunch pail mentality.

"He also sits in the front of the meeting room. He's the first to ask questions. He's a sponge. And I'm excited about Elijah, so we'll see. Great first impression."

Matthew Adams

His spot isn't in question after he had to take Roquan Smith's starting position for the first month of camp and two preseason games. Now Adams is back at strong side linebacker. He has eight tackles, leaves the field on passing downs but he will be more prominent now in special teams.

"I think Matt Adams, in this league, he has proven that he's a really good special teams player," Hightower said. "And I think he's proven that he's a really good linebacker. He's tough, he's physical, he loves contact. He's a student of the game."

Gunners

Hightower is still sorting through gunners on punts but a player who he said caught his eye is running back Darrynton Evans. Hightower is looking for speed and an ability to break down quickly and tackle.

"Anybody that is basically a wide out or a defensive backs, those guys that aren't starting, they're all in the mix," Hightower said. "If they're not starting on offense or defense, they are all in the mix to start as a gunner. So, and then a couple running backs have that ability."

Kickoffs

The only problem Cairo Santos experienced as an NFL kicker resulted from injury issues, and the Bears can keep him healthier by relieving him of at least some of the kickoff duties and kick coverage responsibility because rookie punter Trenton Gill can do it. At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, Gill is more imposing as a tackler than 5-8, 175-pound Santos. Gill has kicked off four times in two games with two touchbacks, another that went to the goal line and another that was 4 yards deep but was returned 34 yards.

It's not just touchbacks Hightower wants, but the ability to hang kickoffs higher without getting it to the end zone.

"Do they have the ability to kick it in (play) and we can hunt?" Hightower said.

Returns

The Bears have averaged 4.2 more yards per punt return and 10.8 yards more per kick return than opponents. Velus Jones' 48-yard punt return and Nsimba Webster's 58-yard kick return pushed up averages.

It's obvious from his explosiveness and power that the Bears will want Jones returning. He has unique ability as a plus-200-pound return man with 4.31-second speed.

"Just that he can go from zero to 10 in a hurry," Hightower said. "He's got really good acceleration and he's got good vision."

They'll need someone to be a valued backup because they're going to have the Tennessee rookie involved heavily in the offense and can't overwork him with returns.

Could Webster make the team on special teams? He has shown up more as a receiver in this camp and preseason than last year, and that can help his cause. But backup running backs Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner are also kick returners. Veteran receiver Dante Pettis could find this as a ticket onto the roster because he is a punt returner.

