Matt Nagy Backtracks, Will Announce QB Next Week

Gene Chamberlain

About that refusal to announce a winner in the Mitchell Trubisky vs. Nick Foles quarterback battle until the Lions game ...

Bears coach Matt Nagy sought to clarify this subject Monday after a late afternoon practice and said he didn't mean what he said on Saturday when he told media he would wait until the actual game to name a starter against Detroit.

"I would never have a quarterback, or try to," Nagy said. "First of all I don't think it would ever work because it just wouldn't. What I meant by that, to keep it real simple, was that there was not going to be a quarterback named this week that we're in right now, up until that first week.

"So I apologize if I made that gray. But there will be no waiting until the middle of the week or the end of the week for that to happen. That wouldn't be fair to our team and it wouldn't be fair to the quarterbacks."

It doesn't make much sense to wait until game time because word would likely leak out somewhere.

"We look at that like we've gotta make a decision and then whatever decision we make, we go full steam ahead, we support one another and we do everything we can to make the Bears the best team with them at quarterback," Nagy said.

So the announcement on a starter at quarterback would appear likely for either Monday or Wednesday of game week?

"Honestly, we don't know that," Nagy said. "But it would be in that time frame in there somewhere. You will know by the time most teams usually know. We're not hiding anything. We're going through for us this whole process and we don't even know that yet to be quite honest.

"So we're talking through those situations and what's best and how to go about it. So we're just really honestly not there yet."

This much seems obvious. The quarterbacks and the receivers still seem to need time together after the Saturday scrimmage.

Nagy admitted there's not a lot to go on with the quarterbacks or the offense as a whole, in terms of how they do against live defenses. There have been two scrimmages, but the second one was a thud-up scrimmage and the first only partially full contact.

"Yeah, we don't have that right now, losing the preseason games," Nagy said. "You don't have that. So we've had a couple drives of live to see them and where that's at. But they're not even live then. So, it's hard. What you end up doing is you pick a quarterback and then it's through all of the reps that we've seen, it's through all of the discussions that we've seen with the rest of our coaches and other eyes that we have.

"And they've just got to, once the time comes, whoever that is when we go there to Detroit, that's when we're going to be able to truly evaluate and see and judge. And that's what it's all about. And we've got to win, we've got to score touchdowns, we've got to get first downs, we've got to protect the football."

The Bears had another padded practice on Monday and had wide receiver Allen Robinson back available for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury Aug. 21.

"I like where he’s at," Nagy said. "I thought he looked good."

Nagy also said he thought rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson looks ready to play after rehabbing through a shoulder surgery. Johnson has barely been present on the practice field, although he did have a nice interception last week of Nick Foles.

Johnson hasn't worked much with the first team. Instead, veteran nickel cornerback Buster Skrine has been outside in base defense and moved inside to slot in passing situations while veteran backup Kevin Toliver II came on at right cornerback.

Nagy said the interception of Foles showed him Johnson could be ready.

"So, that was a veteran move that he made on that play," Nagy said. "A lot of rookies at that point in time play it a little bit differently. Without giving out too much stuff on the play, that was all instincts. That play he made was all instincts.

"As a matter of fact, Foles, he asked after the play, 'How did you know that that play was coming?' He said it was just instincts. Nick was surprised because he thought maybe his defensive coaches were scouting the play, telling him to fall off and make that pick. It was all instincts."

