Bears Injury Report: Khalil Mack Out, Eddie Jackson Doubtful

The Bears go into Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers knowing they'll need a big effort in the pass rush from Robert Quinn because Khalil Mack is out for the second straight week.

Mack is one of four Bears ruled out on Saturday for the game, and safety Eddie Jackson is listed as doubtful after neither he nor their sack leader practiced all week

Quarterback Nick Foles (illness), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) and running back Damien Williams (knee) are also out after missing a full week of practice.

Without Mack, the Bears will have to decide on what to do for a reserve at edge rusher behind Quinn and Trevis Gipson. Most likely they'll have Christian Jones available for some backup help, but they may want to activate former Steelers edge rusher Cassius Marsh from the practice squad, or elevate either Sam Kamara or Charles Snowden. Kamara was cut from the regular roster and then signed back to the practice squad this week after the Bears signed Marsh to the practice squad.

Jackson's injury means a start for DeAndre Houston-Carson at safety with Teez Tabor as the backup because Deon Bush is still on injured reserve.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Darnell Mooney are listed questionable but both are at different places in terms of being ready to play.

While Ogletree is questionable, sitting out the entire week of practice could mean Danny Trevathan starts or gets expanded playing time. The two have been splitting time throughout the season.

Mooney is listed questionable but did not miss practice this week. He did practice on a limited basis both Friday and Saturday due to groin injury but has been fighting through this injury throughout the year.

