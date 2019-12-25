LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It's rather curious the way Bears coach Matt Nagy will treat Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears are going to try to win, but it is essentially an exhibition game because the Vikings will likely play subs at numerous spots, if not all of them, since they their playoff position is locked. The Bears haven't had anything to play for since losing Dec. 15 to the Green Bay Packers 21-13.

It's always been Nagy's philosophy to approach meaningless exhibitions with disdain, and use his subs. So why not sub out the finale?

"I would say it's different just with it being regular season vs. preseason," Nagy said. "The end of the year versus the start of the year is probably the biggest thing.

"Again, there's some things that we'll take into account as we go through this, but the main objective for our players and for our coaches is to go there and try to win the football game—even regardless of (Minnesota's) situation."

The things Nagy said he'll take into account include injuries. The Bears have a handful of these, like Akiem Hicks' elbow, Prince Amukamara's hamstring, a knee injury to right guard Rashaad Coward and concussions suffered by nose tackle Eddie Goldman and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.

One of the areas impacted will no doubt be right guard, where the Bears could choose between playing veteran backup Ted Larsen or rookie Alex Bars. During the game with Kansas City, Larsen played 44 snaps after Coward went out and Bars got on the field for only one special teams snap.

"Just an in-game decision and it's happening so quick," Nagy said. "So it was nothing other than that. They've both done a good job. Ted has that experience, Alex being younger. But they're both great guys who have been really good team players for us."

Even though he says he's committed to winning, Nagy won't completely rule out looking at some players who haven't seen much or any action.

"We want to go there and, again, being able to go win the game is important to us," Nagy said. "It does also, at the same time, present some opportunities for knowing kind of where they're at and where we're at.

"We'll see where that takes us. I want to be smart about it (substituting) but at the same time if there is somebody we can get a chance to see, we want to be able to do that as well."

Nagy is having a difficult time coping with making decisions in a meaningless part to the season. He hasn't had experience at it. In Kansas City, the Chiefs always were vying for a berth and it happened only once in Philadelphia when Andy Reid and staff were fired.

"The unfamiliarity of that is at times new to me to, going through it," he admitted. "I think the biggest message for our message and for us is continuing to discuss what we've talked about all year long, to it's not easy, but to stay mentally focused knowing it's our obligation."

Players didn't seem to get involved too much mentally for the Kansas City game. They looked like they'd already checked out for the season.

"There's pride, there's a pride element to it, I think, for all of us," Nagy said.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven